The Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N consists of over 99 percent nature-based ingredients with surfactants derived from coconut and corn, which are obtained from waste products from the food industry. It is free from fragrances, colourants and silicone oils, making it ideal for metal and paint processing companies and the automotive industry. RM 69N is non-hazardous and contains no phosphates, microplastics or other critical ingredients. Neither does it constitute a dangerous good, which makes it cheaper to ship. The Natural Industrial Cleaner is not subject to any special storage conditions. Despite its nature-based formulation, it achieves the strong cleaning power of conventional detergents and effectively removes oil and grease stains. The low-foaming cleaner makes full use of the waste water tank and is economical to use with a concentration of just 0.5 percent. It is ideal for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of industrial and ESD floors in logistics centres and production sites as well as in supermarkets, train stations and airports. It can be used manually or in scrubber dryers and is compatible with oil separators.