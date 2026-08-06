FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 10l
Non-hazardous Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N made of nature-based ingredients for intermediate and maintenance cleaning in logistics and production. Safely removes oil and grease stains.
The Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N consists of over 99 percent nature-based ingredients with surfactants derived from coconut and corn, which are obtained from waste products from the food industry. It is free from fragrances, colourants and silicone oils, making it ideal for metal and paint processing companies and the automotive industry. RM 69N is non-hazardous and contains no phosphates, microplastics or other critical ingredients. Neither does it constitute a dangerous good, which makes it cheaper to ship. The Natural Industrial Cleaner is not subject to any special storage conditions. Despite its nature-based formulation, it achieves the strong cleaning power of conventional detergents and effectively removes oil and grease stains. The low-foaming cleaner makes full use of the waste water tank and is economical to use with a concentration of just 0.5 percent. It is ideal for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of industrial and ESD floors in logistics centres and production sites as well as in supermarkets, train stations and airports. It can be used manually or in scrubber dryers and is compatible with oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|11
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+D70+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R65+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+D70+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+R65+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + D70
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + R65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 180Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
Application areas
- Floor cleaning