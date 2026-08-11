FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 20l

Non-hazardous Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N made of nature-based ingredients for intermediate and maintenance cleaning in logistics and production. Safely removes oil and grease stains.

The Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N consists of over 99 percent nature-based ingredients with surfactants derived from coconut and corn, which are obtained from waste products from the food industry. It is free from fragrances, colourants and silicone oils, making it ideal for metal and paint processing companies and the automotive industry. RM 69N is non-hazardous and contains no phosphates, microplastics or other critical ingredients. Neither does it constitute a dangerous good, which makes it cheaper to ship. The Natural Industrial Cleaner is not subject to any special storage conditions. Despite its nature-based formulation, it achieves the strong cleaning power of conventional detergents and effectively removes oil and grease stains. The low-foaming cleaner makes full use of the waste water tank and is economical to use with a concentration of just 0.5 percent. It is ideal for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of industrial and ESD floors in logistics centres and production sites as well as in supermarkets, train stations and airports. It can be used manually or in scrubber dryers and is compatible with oil separators.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 11
Weight (kg) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
Product
  • Powerful intermediate and maintenance cleaner for heavily soiled industrial floors
  • Very low foaming
  • Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
  • Can be used for mechanical or manual cleaning
  • Very high yield
  • Non-toxic
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • Free from fragrances and dyes
  • Free from solvents and phosphates
  • Free from microplastics
  • Silicone-free
FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 20l
FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 20l
FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 20l
FloorPro Natural Industrial Cleaner RM 69N, 20l
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Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor cleaning