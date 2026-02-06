Kit adattatore per tubo di prolunga
Set di adattatori in due parti per il collegamento di un tubo di prolunga con filettatura a vite a un'idropulitrice con sistema Quick Connect. Non per macchine avvolgitubo.
Set di adattatori in due parti per il collegamento di un tubo di prolunga con filettatura a vite a un'idropulitrice con sistema Quick Connect. Non per macchine avvolgitubo.
Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Raccordo rapido - set per riequipaggiamento
- Pratico set per il riequipaggiamento del Quick Connect sulle idropulitrici prodotte a partire dal 1992
Raccordo in ottone
- Scambio facile e collegamento rapido della pistola con Quick Connect
Sistema Quick Connect
- Estremamente facile da usare
Specifiche
Dati tecnici
|Colore
|nero
|Peso (kg)
|0,2
|Peso con imballo (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm)
|80 x 45 x 61
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 4 Black
- K 4 Black Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Universal Edition
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Black
- K 5 Black T5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 WCM
- K 6 Black
- K 6 Black T5
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
Prodotti fuori catalogo
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- Idropulitrice K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Kit Casa
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Casa
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 5
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact Kit Casa & Auto
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5+ Kit Casa
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus (2,5kW)
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Standard
- K Mini
- Special edition: K 2 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 3 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 7 Smart Control + Aspiratore solidi liquidi WD 2