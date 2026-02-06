Kit adattatore per tubo di prolunga

Set di adattatori in due parti per il collegamento di un tubo di prolunga con filettatura a vite a un'idropulitrice con sistema Quick Connect. Non per macchine avvolgitubo.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Raccordo rapido - set per riequipaggiamento
  • Pratico set per il riequipaggiamento del Quick Connect sulle idropulitrici prodotte a partire dal 1992
Raccordo in ottone
  • Scambio facile e collegamento rapido della pistola con Quick Connect
Sistema Quick Connect
  • Estremamente facile da usare
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,2
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,2
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 80 x 45 x 61
