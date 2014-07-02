Kunststofreiniger RM 625, 5l

Voor grondig reinigen van tuinmeubelen, kunststoffen vensters, speeltoestellen en andere kunststoffen oppervlakken. Zeer materiaalvriendelijk.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 5
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 5,3
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 260
Eigenschappen
  • Krachtig, intensief en zacht
  • Reinigt, onderhoudt en beschermt tuinmeubelen, tuingereedschap, kunststof kozijnen en andere kunststof oppervlakken
  • Voor het reinigen van alle gevoelige kunststof oppervlakken, universeel toepasbaar
  • Effectief oplossen van olie, vet en minerale vlekken
  • Handmatig toepasbaar
  • Klaar voor direct gebruik
  • Snelle en efficiënte reiniging in combinatie met een Kärcher hogedrukreiniger
  • Aangepast aan Kärcher-apparaten met gegarandeerde materiaalcompatibiliteit
  • Gemaakt in Duitsland
Toepassingen
  • Voor de reiniging van tuinmachines en tuingereedschap.
  • Tuin/terras/balkon meubilair
  • Kunststof
