Foam Blocker RM 761, 2.5l
The CarpetPro Foam Blocker RM 761 reduces foaming in wastewater tanks and increases the device‘s duration of use. Compatible with all machines.
Highly effective Foam Blocker RM 761 from Kärcher specially developed for use in the waste water tank or defoamer tank of spray extraction machines, scrubber dryers and wet vacuum cleaners. The agent is added directly to the waste water tank, where it effectively prevents heavy foam build-up – ideal for professionals in the building cleaning sector because it means no interruptions to cleaning. This way, the waste water tank can fill all the way up without the float tripping too early and without the suction turbine getting damaged.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|2,5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight (kg)
|2,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|164 x 125 x 160
Product
- Highly effective defoaming agent
- Effective against the formation of foam in waste water tanks
- Ideal for use in spray extraction machines, automatic floor cleaning machines, as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners
- Extremely economical
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- H304 May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+D70+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R65+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+D70+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+R65+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + D70
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + R65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 180Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 10/2
- PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4
- Puzzi 10/1
- Puzzi 10/1 Adv
- Puzzi 10/1 Edition
- Puzzi 10/1 with upholstery nozzle
- Puzzi 10/2 Adv
- Puzzi 30/4
- Puzzi 30/4 E
- Puzzi 8/1
- Puzzi 8/1 Adv
- Puzzi 8/1 Go!Further
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Wet vacuuming
- Textile surfaces
- Parts cleaning