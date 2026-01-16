Universeel reinigingsmiddel RM 555, 5l
Krachtige allesreiniger voor een moeiteloze verwijdering van olie, vet en minerale vervuiling. Voor de reiniging van tuinmeubelen, voertuigen, gevels en alle waterbestendige oppervlakken.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Verpakkingsgrootte (l)
|5
|Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s))
|1
|Gewicht (kg)
|5,2
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|5,4
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal One Jet
- K 2 Upright
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 universal Home
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- KHP -2-X
Niet meer leverbare producten
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 CCK
- K 2 CHK
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Ergo
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Home & Pipe Cleaning
- K 2.100
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.100 T 50
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.130
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.15 *EU
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.350
- K 2.360 Car Care Kit
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.79
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Car *EU
- K 3 Car EID-Bundle *EU
- K 3 Carry
- K 3 Follow Me
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Brush *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home T250
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.450
- K 3.480
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T200
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.570 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 3.700
- K 3.77 M T 250
- K 3.900 M T 100
- K 3.91 M WRC
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.91 MD plus
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 Pressure Control *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4.84 MD PLUS *EU
- K 4.86 M Plus
- K 4.86M *AU
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 4.99M Plus T 250
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5.96 M (Open Me)
- K 7
- K 7.20 M
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.20 M plus
- K 7.20 MX plus
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.20MX T 250
- K 7.20MX-PLUS *EU
- KHP 2 Car
- KHP 4
Toepassingen
- Gebieden rond het huis en de tuin
- Fietsen