Universeel reinigingsmiddel RM 555, 5l

Krachtige allesreiniger voor een moeiteloze verwijdering van olie, vet en minerale vervuiling. Voor de reiniging van tuinmeubelen, voertuigen, gevels en alle waterbestendige oppervlakken.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 5
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5,2
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 5,4
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Toepassingen
  • Gebieden rond het huis en de tuin
  • Fietsen
