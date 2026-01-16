Steen- en gevelreiniger 3-in-1, 1l

Krachtige steen- en gevelreiniger met de unieke 3-in-1 formule voor maximale reinigingsprestaties. Met actieve vuilverwijderaar, beschermende formule tegen hervervuiling en bescherming tegen weer en wind. Voor maximale reinigingsefficiëntie, verzorging en bescherming in één stap. Te gebruiken op stenen terrassen, muren en gevels rondom huis en tuin.

Steen- en gevelreiniger met anti-corrosie formule. 1 liter-fles gewoonweg vastklikken en met de hogedrukreiniger aanbrengen.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 1
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 6
Gewicht (kg) 1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1,2
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Steen- en gevelreiniger 3-in-1, 1l
Steen- en gevelreiniger 3-in-1, 1l
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Terrassen
  • Gevel
  • Tuinmuurtjes en stenen muurtjes