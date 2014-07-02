Set O-Ring di ricambio per accessori

Set di O-ring di ricambio per una facile sostituzione di O-ring e tappi di sicurezza sugli accessori per l'idropulitrice.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Cambio di O-ring
  • Facile sostituzione di O-ring e tappi di sicurezza per gli accessori delle idropulitrici
Semplice da cambiare
  • Molto facile da usare
Sostituzione degli O-ring
  • Durevole e resistente
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
