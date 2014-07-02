Filtro idrico
Per proteggere la pompa dell'idropulitrice dalle particelle di sporco contenute nell'acqua.
Il filtro idrico protegge le pompe delle idropulitrici dalle particelle di sporco presenti all'interno dell'acqua sporca. Questo filtro aiuta a prolungare la vita dell'idropulitrice. Adatto a tutte le idropulitrici Kärcher da K 2 a K 7.
Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Protegge la pompa ad alta pressione dalle particelle di sporco dell'acqua contaminata
- Aumenta la durata dell'idropulitrice
Filtro dell'acqua
- Contenuto sempre visibile
Facile rimozione delle particelle di sporco
- Lavabili
Specifiche
Dati tecnici
|Colore
|antracite
|Peso (kg)
|0,1
|Peso con imballo (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact Car & Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal
- K 3
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Black
- K 4 Black Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Universal Edition
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Black
- K 5 Black T5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 WCM
- K 6 Black
- K 6 Black T5
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Pro Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
Prodotti fuori catalogo
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- Idropulitrice K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Kit Casa
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Casa
- K 4 Full Control Premium Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Casa
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 5
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact Kit Casa & Auto
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Premium + Kit Casa
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Casa
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5+ Kit Casa
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium (2,5 kW)
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Standard
- K Mini
- Special edition: K 2 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 3 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 7 Smart Control + Aspiratore solidi liquidi WD 2
Aree di applicazione
- Fornisce protezione per la pompa sommersa da particelle di sporco grossolano.