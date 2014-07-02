Filtro idrico

Per proteggere la pompa dell'idropulitrice dalle particelle di sporco contenute nell'acqua.

Il filtro idrico protegge le pompe delle idropulitrici dalle particelle di sporco presenti all'interno dell'acqua sporca. Questo filtro aiuta a prolungare la vita dell'idropulitrice. Adatto a tutte le idropulitrici Kärcher da K 2 a K 7.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Protegge la pompa ad alta pressione dalle particelle di sporco dell'acqua contaminata
  • Aumenta la durata dell'idropulitrice
Filtro dell'acqua
  • Contenuto sempre visibile
Facile rimozione delle particelle di sporco
  • Lavabili
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore antracite
Peso (kg) 0,1
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,1
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Aree di applicazione
  • Fornisce protezione per la pompa sommersa da particelle di sporco grossolano.