Giunto angolare per le lance

Raccordo variabile a regolazione infinita per la facile pulizia di aree difficilmente raggiungibili.

Giunto Vario, ruota di 180 ° per pulire aree difficili da raggiungere, ad es. tapparelle, tetti delle auto o giardini d'inverno. Per il collegamento tra pistola e accessorio o prolunga e accessorio. Il giunto Vario consente una pulizia ergonomica.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Il giunto variabile si regola di 180 °
  • Rende facili i lavori difficili
Giunto vario
  • Facile pulizia in punti difficili da raggiungere, come grondaie o la parte inferiore dei veicoli.
Flessibile e girevole a 180°
  • Per aumentare il raggio d'azione e la flessibilità
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,2
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,3
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 214 x 47 x 84

Per le pistole vecchio modello prodotte fino al 2010 (pistola M, 96, 97): serve l’adattatore M (2.643-950.0).

Aree di applicazione
  • Tende/tapparelle
  • Serre
  • Aree difficili da raggiungere.
  • Veicoli