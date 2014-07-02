Lancia angolata extra lunga

Lancia angolata da 1m per una pulizia facile di aree difficili da raggiungere, come grondaie o la carena dei veicoli

Lancia extra lunga da 1m con ugello curvato per raggiungere facilmente aree difficili da raggiungere, come grondaie o punti sotto i veicoli. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici dalla K 2 alla K 7.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Lancia angolata extra lunga (circa 1 m)
  • Facile pulizia in punti difficili da raggiungere, come grondaie o la parte inferiore dei veicoli.
Potente pulizia ad alta pressione
  • Migliore rimozione dello sporco e pulizia efficiente
Getto piatto ad alta pressione
  • Deterge in modo uniforme e rimuove lo sporco ostinato.
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,5
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,6
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Aree di applicazione
  • Scocca
  • Aree difficili da raggiungere.
  • Bidoni della spazzatura
  • Pulizia dei barili.
  • Pulizia dei cerchioni dell'auto.
  • Pulizia delle botti.
  • Sulle scale
RICAMBI Lancia angolata extra lunga

Trova ricambi e schemi per la tua attrezzatura per la pulizia Kärcher. Seleziona "Trova ricambi" per iniziare la ricerca o contatta un rivenditore autorizzato Kärcher.