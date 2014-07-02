Prolunga lancia 0,4m

Allunga la lancia fino a 0,4 mt. Per pulire tutte le aree difficili da raggiungere. Utilizzabile con tutti gli accessori per idropulitrici Kärcher.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Prolunga lancia da 0,4m
  • Per pulire a fondo posti difficili da raggiungere, specialmente sulle altezze
Design compatto
  • Per aumentare il raggio d'azione e la flessibilità
  • Facile da usare
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,3
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,3
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45
Aree di applicazione
  • Aree difficili da raggiungere.
RICAMBI Prolunga lancia 0,4m

