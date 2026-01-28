HBX 5.35 Automatic
Immer einsatzbereit: Schlauchbox für eine komfortable und flexible Bewässerung. Mit 35 m Schlauch u. automatischer Schlauchrückholung – Bücken, Kurbeln und schmutzige Hände sind damit passé.
Immer bestens verstaut: Die stilvolle Schlauchbox wird platzsparend an der Wand montiert und mit einem Verbindungsschlauch an den Wasserhahn angeschlossen. Dank der Wandhalterung ist die Schlauchbox sogar um mehr als 180° schwenkbar und erreicht somit jeden Winkel des Gartens mühelos. Der Gartenschlauch ist auf eine maximale Länge von 35 Metern einfach auszuziehen. Dabei gibt es entsprechende Arretierstufen: Der Schlauch rastet vollautomatisch in kurzen Abständen ein. Durch einen leichten Zug am Schlauchende löst sich die Arretierung, sodass sich der Schlauch automatisch und kontrolliert, ohne Knicke und Knoten einzieht. Die Schlauchbox punktet zudem mit FlexChange, einem innovativen Montagesystem für den einfachen Austausch der Schlauchbox zwischen Wandhalterung und dem optional erhältlichen Erdspieß. Außerdem ist die Wandhalterung abnehmbar und verfügt über Steckplätze für Spritzen und Bewässerungszubehöre. Die Schlauchbox ist zudem UV- wie auch frostsicher und kann deshalb das ganze Jahr an der Hauswand platziert werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie auf das Produkt.
Merkmale und Vorteile
FlexChangeOhne Schrauben, ohne Werkzeug, ohne Stress: Mit dem einzigartigen Kärcher FlexChange-System lässt sich die Schlauchbox in Sekunden von der Wandhalterung oder dem Erdspieß abnehmen (z. B. im Winter).
Praktische SpritzenhalterungSpritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
Automatische SchlauchrückholungEinmal kurz am Schlauchende ziehen und die Schlauchrückholung rollt den Schlauch vollautomatisch ein. Maximaler Komfort ohne Knoten, ohne Kurbeln, ohne Hände schmutzig machen.
Schlauchausgang an der Boxunterseite
- Für einen besseren Schutz von Witterungseinflüssen und eine längere Lebensdauer.
Wand-Schlauchbox mit 180°-Anwendung
- Auf der Wandhalterung montiert lässt sich die Schlauchbox um über 180° schwenken. Das ermöglicht maximale Bewegungsfreiheit in der Gartenbewässerung ohne Abknicken des Schlauchs.
Robuste und abnehmbare Wandhalterung
- Die Verwendung von robusten Materialien mit einem Metallkern gewährleistet Langlebigkeit und Stabilität. Besonders praktisch: Durch die abnehmbare Wandhalterung bleibt man nicht daran hängen.
Integrierte Schlauchbremse
- Der automatische Schlauchrückzug ist kombiniert mit einer Schlauchbremse, damit der Schlauch kontrolliert und langsam automatisch zurück in die Schlauchbox aufgewickelt wird.
Integrierte Schlauchführung
- Ohne Knicken und Verknoten: Der Schlauch wird gleichmäßig und geführt eingezogen.
Ergonomischer Tragegriff
- Der ergonomische Tragegriff ermöglicht den einfachen, einhändigen Transport der Schlauchbox.
Sofort einsatzbereit
- Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|35
|Schlauchdurchmesser (mm)
|11
|Anschlussschlauch (m)
|1,5 (1/2")
|Berstdruck (bar)
|24
|Schraubenabstand für Wandmontage (mm)
|79
|Abmessungen Halterungsblech (B × H) (mm)
|93 x 100
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|13
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|17,2
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|810 x 220 x 595
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 2 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
- Spritze: 1 Stück
Ausstattung
- Set
- Automatischer Schlaucheinzug
- Schlauchführung
- Spritzenhalterung
- Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
- Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
- Wandhalterung inkl. Schrauben und Dübel
- Anschlussschlauch PrimoFlex: 1.5 m
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Mittelgroße bis große Flächen