HBX 5.35 Automatic

Immer einsatzbereit: Schlauchbox für eine komfortable und flexible Bewässerung. Mit 35 m Schlauch u. automatischer Schlauchrückholung – Bücken, Kurbeln und schmutzige Hände sind damit passé.

Immer bestens verstaut: Die stilvolle Schlauchbox wird platzsparend an der Wand montiert und mit einem Verbindungsschlauch an den Wasserhahn angeschlossen. Dank der Wandhalterung ist die Schlauchbox sogar um mehr als 180° schwenkbar und erreicht somit jeden Winkel des Gartens mühelos. Der Gartenschlauch ist auf eine maximale Länge von 35 Metern einfach auszuziehen. Dabei gibt es entsprechende Arretierstufen: Der Schlauch rastet vollautomatisch in kurzen Abständen ein. Durch einen leichten Zug am Schlauchende löst sich die Arretierung, sodass sich der Schlauch automatisch und kontrolliert, ohne Knicke und Knoten einzieht. Die Schlauchbox punktet zudem mit FlexChange, einem innovativen Montagesystem für den einfachen Austausch der Schlauchbox zwischen Wandhalterung und dem optional erhältlichen Erdspieß. Außerdem ist die Wandhalterung abnehmbar und verfügt über Steckplätze für Spritzen und Bewässerungszubehöre. Die Schlauchbox ist zudem UV- wie auch frostsicher und kann deshalb das ganze Jahr an der Hauswand platziert werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie auf das Produkt.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Ohne Schrauben, ohne Werkzeug, ohne Stress: Mit dem einzigartigen Kärcher FlexChange-System lässt sich die Schlauchbox in Sekunden von der Wandhalterung oder dem Erdspieß abnehmen (z. B. im Winter).
Spritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
Einmal kurz am Schlauchende ziehen und die Schlauchrückholung rollt den Schlauch vollautomatisch ein. Maximaler Komfort ohne Knoten, ohne Kurbeln, ohne Hände schmutzig machen.
Schlauchausgang an der Boxunterseite
  • Für einen besseren Schutz von Witterungseinflüssen und eine längere Lebensdauer.
Wand-Schlauchbox mit 180°-Anwendung
  • Auf der Wandhalterung montiert lässt sich die Schlauchbox um über 180° schwenken. Das ermöglicht maximale Bewegungsfreiheit in der Gartenbewässerung ohne Abknicken des Schlauchs.
Robuste und abnehmbare Wandhalterung
  • Die Verwendung von robusten Materialien mit einem Metallkern gewährleistet Langlebigkeit und Stabilität. Besonders praktisch: Durch die abnehmbare Wandhalterung bleibt man nicht daran hängen.
Integrierte Schlauchbremse
  • Der automatische Schlauchrückzug ist kombiniert mit einer Schlauchbremse, damit der Schlauch kontrolliert und langsam automatisch zurück in die Schlauchbox aufgewickelt wird. 
Integrierte Schlauchführung
  • Ohne Knicken und Verknoten: Der Schlauch wird gleichmäßig und geführt eingezogen. 
Ergonomischer Tragegriff
  • Der ergonomische Tragegriff ermöglicht den einfachen, einhändigen Transport der Schlauchbox.
Sofort einsatzbereit
  • Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 35
Schlauchdurchmesser (mm) 11
Anschlussschlauch (m) 1,5 (1/2")
Berstdruck (bar) 24
Schraubenabstand für Wandmontage (mm) 79
Abmessungen Halterungsblech (B × H) (mm) 93 x 100
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 13
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 17,2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 810 x 220 x 595

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 2 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
  • Spritze: 1 Stück

Ausstattung

  • Set
  • Automatischer Schlaucheinzug
  • Schlauchführung
  • Spritzenhalterung
  • Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
  • Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
  • Wandhalterung inkl. Schrauben und Dübel
  • Anschlussschlauch PrimoFlex: 1.5 m
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Mittelgroße bis große Flächen
