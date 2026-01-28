Immer bestens verstaut: Die stilvolle Schlauchbox wird platzsparend an der Wand montiert und mit einem Verbindungsschlauch an den Wasserhahn angeschlossen. Dank der Wandhalterung ist die Schlauchbox sogar um mehr als 180° schwenkbar und erreicht somit jeden Winkel des Gartens mühelos. Der Gartenschlauch ist auf eine maximale Länge von 35 Metern einfach auszuziehen. Dabei gibt es entsprechende Arretierstufen: Der Schlauch rastet vollautomatisch in kurzen Abständen ein. Durch einen leichten Zug am Schlauchende löst sich die Arretierung, sodass sich der Schlauch automatisch und kontrolliert, ohne Knicke und Knoten einzieht. Die Schlauchbox punktet zudem mit FlexChange, einem innovativen Montagesystem für den einfachen Austausch der Schlauchbox zwischen Wandhalterung und dem optional erhältlichen Erdspieß. Außerdem ist die Wandhalterung abnehmbar und verfügt über Steckplätze für Spritzen und Bewässerungszubehöre. Die Schlauchbox ist zudem UV- wie auch frostsicher und kann deshalb das ganze Jahr an der Hauswand platziert werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie auf das Produkt.