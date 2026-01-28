HR 3.20 Set
Ein Schlauchträger – zwei Funktionen: Das HR 3.20 Set mit 20 m Schlauch und Zubehör dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten.
Praktische Wandhalterung trifft auf mobilen Einsatz: Dieser Schlauchträger dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand mit der beiliegenden Wandhalterung als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten. Das HR 3.20 Set ist einfach von der Halterung abnehmbar und dank des ergonomischen Griffs angenehm zu tragen. Mit Hilfe der freilaufenden Handkurbel lässt sich der Gartenschlauch mühelos aufrollen und kann ordentlich und schonend gelagert werden, ohne Knicke oder lästige Verwicklungen. Das Produkt punktet außerdem durch seine kompakte Bauweise und die hohe Standfestigkeit durch einen tiefgelagerten Schwerpunkt. Die Schlauchtrommel ist fertig montiert und sofort einsatzbereit mit 20 Meter Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und Spritze. Zudem ist das Gerät UV- wie auch frostsicher und somit langlebig und unempfindlich im täglichen Gebrauch. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie.
Merkmale und Vorteile
2-in-1-Funktion: Schlauchtrommel und Schlauchträger in einemAufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand wie auch zum mobilen Einsatz in Ihrem Garten.
WandhalterungEinfache und schnelle Montage der praktischen Aufbewahrung.
Faltbare HandkurbelPlatzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Kompakte Abmessung
- Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Sofort einsatzbereit
- Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
- Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|20
|Schlauchdurchmesser (mm)
|13
|Schlauchkapazität (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Berstdruck (bar)
|24
|Schraubenabstand für Wandmontage (mm)
|160
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|5,7
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
- Spritze: 1 Stück
- Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Ausstattung
- Set
- Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
- Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
- Wandhalterung inkl. Schrauben und Dübel
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen