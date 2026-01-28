HR 3.20 Set

Ein Schlauchträger – zwei Funktionen: Das HR 3.20 Set mit 20 m Schlauch und Zubehör dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten.

Praktische Wandhalterung trifft auf mobilen Einsatz: Dieser Schlauchträger dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand mit der beiliegenden Wandhalterung als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten. Das HR 3.20 Set ist einfach von der Halterung abnehmbar und dank des ergonomischen Griffs angenehm zu tragen. Mit Hilfe der freilaufenden Handkurbel lässt sich der Gartenschlauch mühelos aufrollen und kann ordentlich und schonend gelagert werden, ohne Knicke oder lästige Verwicklungen. Das Produkt punktet außerdem durch seine kompakte Bauweise und die hohe Standfestigkeit durch einen tiefgelagerten Schwerpunkt. Die Schlauchtrommel ist fertig montiert und sofort einsatzbereit mit 20 Meter Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und Spritze. Zudem ist das Gerät UV- wie auch frostsicher und somit langlebig und unempfindlich im täglichen Gebrauch. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie.

Merkmale und Vorteile
HR 3.20 Set: 2-in-1-Funktion: Schlauchtrommel und Schlauchträger in einem
2-in-1-Funktion: Schlauchtrommel und Schlauchträger in einem
Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand wie auch zum mobilen Einsatz in Ihrem Garten.
HR 3.20 Set: Wandhalterung
Wandhalterung
Einfache und schnelle Montage der praktischen Aufbewahrung.
HR 3.20 Set: Faltbare Handkurbel
Faltbare Handkurbel
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Kompakte Abmessung
  • Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Sofort einsatzbereit
  • Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 20
Schlauchdurchmesser (mm) 13
Schlauchkapazität (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Berstdruck (bar) 24
Schraubenabstand für Wandmontage (mm) 160
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,7
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
  • Spritze: 1 Stück
  • Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m

Ausstattung

  • Set
  • Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
  • Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
  • Wandhalterung inkl. Schrauben und Dübel
HR 3.20 Set
HR 3.20 Set
HR 3.20 Set
HR 3.20 Set
HR 3.20 Set
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen
Zubehör