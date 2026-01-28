HT 2.20 Set

Der kompakte und bewegliche Schlauchwagen mit extra breitem Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, 20 m Kärcher Schlauch, Bewässerungszubehör und Spritze sowie höhenverstellbarem Handgriff. 

Der stabile und robuste Schlauchwagen ermöglicht eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs und ist sehr komfortabel in der Handhabung. Durch die ergonomische Kurbel lässt sich der Schlauch zuverlässig aufrollen. Außerdem punktet der Schlauchwagen durch einen extra breiten Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit und UV- wie auch Frostsicherheit. Das Set ist mit 20 Meter Schlauch und Bewässerungszubehör sowie Spritze ausgestattet. Dank der innovativen Schnellspanner kann der teleskopierbare Handgriff komfortabel auf die passende Höhe eingestellt oder auch komplett nach unten verschoben werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchwagen wird fertig montiert geliefert.

Merkmale und Vorteile
HT 2.20 Set: Hohe Stabilität und Standfestigkeit
Dank extra breitem Standfuß und tiefem Schwerpunkt der Schlauchtrommel.
HT 2.20 Set: Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren Handgriffs
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
HT 2.20 Set: Faltbare Handkurbel
Faltbare Handkurbel
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Sofort einsatzbereit
  • Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Nachtropfstopp
  • Kein auslaufendes Wasser nach Gebrauch.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 20
Schlauchdurchmesser (mm) 13
Schlauchkapazität (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Berstdruck (bar) 24
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2,8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 7,4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
  • Spritze: 1 Stück
  • Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m

Ausstattung

  • Set
  • Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
  • Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen
