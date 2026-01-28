HT 3.20 Set
Der Schlauchwagen mit Spritzenhalterung begeistert mit extra breitem Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, höhenverstellbarem Griff, 20 m Gartenschlauch und Bewässerungszubehören.
Der stabile und robuste Schlauchwagen ermöglicht eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs und ist sehr komfortabel in der Handhabung. Durch die ergonomische Kurbel lässt sich der Schlauch zuverlässig aufrollen. Außerdem punktet der Schlauchwagen durch einen extra breiten Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, UV- wie auch Frostsicherheit und eine praktische Spritzenhalterung am Handgriff. Das Set ist komplett mit 20 Meter Schlauch und mit Kärcher Bewässerungszubehör und Spritze ausgestattet. Dank der innovativen Schnellspanner kann der teleskopierbare Handgriff komfortabel auf die passende Höhe eingestellt oder auch komplett nach unten verschoben werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchwagen wird fertig montiert geliefert.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Hohe Stabilität und StandfestigkeitDank extra breitem Standfuß und tiefem Schwerpunkt der Schlauchtrommel.
Praktische SpritzenhalterungSpritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren HandgriffsPlatzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Rutschfester, ergonomischer Griff
- Komfortabler Handgriff für eine leichte Handhabung.
Faltbare Handkurbel
- Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
- Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Nachtropfstopp
- Kein auslaufendes Wasser nach Gebrauch.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|20
|Schlauchdurchmesser (mm)
|13
|Schlauchkapazität (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Berstdruck (bar)
|24
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|3,2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|7,9
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
- Spritze: 1 Stück
- Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Ausstattung
- Set
- Spritzenhalterung
- Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
- Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Kompatible Geräte
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4.200
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Mittelgroße bis große Flächen