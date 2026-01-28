HT 3.20 Set

Der Schlauchwagen mit Spritzenhalterung begeistert mit extra breitem Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, höhenverstellbarem Griff, 20 m Gartenschlauch und Bewässerungszubehören. 

Der stabile und robuste Schlauchwagen ermöglicht eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs und ist sehr komfortabel in der Handhabung. Durch die ergonomische Kurbel lässt sich der Schlauch zuverlässig aufrollen. Außerdem punktet der Schlauchwagen durch einen extra breiten Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, UV- wie auch Frostsicherheit und eine praktische Spritzenhalterung am Handgriff. Das Set ist komplett mit 20 Meter Schlauch und mit Kärcher Bewässerungszubehör und Spritze ausgestattet. Dank der innovativen Schnellspanner kann der teleskopierbare Handgriff komfortabel auf die passende Höhe eingestellt oder auch komplett nach unten verschoben werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchwagen wird fertig montiert geliefert.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Hohe Stabilität und Standfestigkeit
Dank extra breitem Standfuß und tiefem Schwerpunkt der Schlauchtrommel.
Praktische Spritzenhalterung
Spritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren Handgriffs
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Rutschfester, ergonomischer Griff
  • Komfortabler Handgriff für eine leichte Handhabung.
Faltbare Handkurbel
  • Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Nachtropfstopp
  • Kein auslaufendes Wasser nach Gebrauch.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 20
Schlauchdurchmesser (mm) 13
Schlauchkapazität (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Berstdruck (bar) 24
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 3,2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 7,9
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
  • Spritze: 1 Stück
  • Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m

Ausstattung

  • Set
  • Spritzenhalterung
  • Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
  • Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Mittelgroße bis große Flächen
