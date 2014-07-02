Detergente per superfici plastiche 3 in 1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 613, 1l

Detergente 3-in-1 per superfici plastiche con formula potenziata che garantisce risultati ottimi: oltre a pulire, ravviva e protegge la superfici in plastica in una sola passata.

Detergente 3-in-1 per superfici plastiche con formula potenziata che garantisce risultati ottimi: oltre a pulire, ravviva e protegge la superficie, tutto in una sola passata. Utilizzabile sui mobili da giardino in plastica, telai in PVC delle finestre e su tutte le superfici di plastica esterne.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (l) 1
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 6
Peso (kg) 1
Peso con imballo (kg) 1,2
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Detergente per superfici plastiche 3 in 1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 613, 1l
Detergente per superfici plastiche 3 in 1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 613, 1l
Detergente per superfici plastiche 3 in 1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 613, 1l
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Aree di applicazione
  • Mobili da giardino/terrazzo/balcone
  • Piccole finestre
  • Pannelli di plastica