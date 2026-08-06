PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct, 1l
Enables contact-free vehicle washing. Effortlessly removes even stubborn oil and grease deposits, insect residue and road dirt while being gentle on the paintwork.
For simple, direct and contact-free use with foam lances without pre-mixing – the PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct from Kärcher. The silicone-free cleaner forms a fine, voluminous, long-lasting alkaline foam that even adheres to vertical surfaces. Oil, grease, insect residue, bird droppings, road dirt and even very stubborn agricultural contamination are reliably removed from vehicles of all types. From passenger cars to lorries, tractors, agricultural devices and machines or municipal machinery: the adhering foam means there is no need for mechanical tools such as brushes, therefore preventing micro scratches to painted surfaces. The short contact time of the PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct also makes vehicle cleaning much faster.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|12
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|366 x 232 x 298
Product
- Powerful foam cleaner for contactless vehicle washing
- removes stubborn oil and grease stains, as well as soot, resin, insect residue and road dirt
- enhanced cleaning performance thanks to microcrystals
- Especially effective due to the fine, voluminous and long-lasting foam
- Brushless cleaning prevents the formation of micro-scratches
- Very gentle on paintwork, decorative trims and aluminium rims
- highly efficient
- Very short contact time
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
Videos
Compatible machines
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance advanced
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance basic
- Cup foam lance Advanced
- Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 1, 350 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -
- Foam lance TR 400-600 L/H, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- Foam nozzle attachment kit
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 13/21-42kW
- HWE 860
- Inno Foam Set
- Inno Foam Set HD 7/10 CXF with cleaning agent injector and nozzle kit
- Inno Foam Set with detergent injector
- Two-litre cleaning agent container for DUO Advanced foam lance
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning