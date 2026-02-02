Tweewielerreiniger RM 44 G, 500ml
Voor de manuele reiniging van motorfietsen. Verwijdert op een zachte maar efficiënte manier typische vervuiling zoals remstof, bandenslijtage, insecten, modder en olie. Hoog gebruiksgemak dankzij de hechtende gelformule.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Verpakkingsgrootte (ml)
|500
|Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s))
|8
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,6
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,7
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Eigenschappen
- Verbeterde krachtformule – uiterst efficiënt zelfs bij hardnekkig remstof
- Gelformule garandeert een perfecte hechting voor elk gebruik
- Klaar voor direct gebruik
- De fles is gemaakt van 100% gerecycled plastic
- Gemaakt in Duitsland
Waarschuwingen en veiligheidsaanbevelingen overeenkomstig EU-richtlijnen
- P101 Bij het inwinnen van medisch advies, de verpakking of het etiket ter beschikking houden.
- P102 Buiten het bereik van kinderen houden.
- H318 Veroorzaakt ernstig oogletsel.
- P103 Alvorens te gebruiken, het etiket lezen.
- P305 + P351 + P338 BIJ CONTACT MET DE OGEN: voorzichtig afspoelen met water gedurende een aantal minuten; contactlenzen verwijderen, indien mogelijk; blijven spoelen.
- P310 Onmiddellijk een ANTIGIFCENTRUM/arts raadplegen.
Toepassingen
- Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
- Fietsen