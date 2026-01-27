Auto interieur reiniger RM 651, 500ml

Voor verfrissend schone auto-interieurs zonder geuren: van de cockpit tot de rubberen afdichting, van het dashboard tot de bekleding en het leer. Met antistatisch effect en effectieve geurneutralisatie.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (ml) 500
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 8
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Toepassingen
  • Kunststof panelen
  • Autostoelen
  • Voertuiginterieur
  • Dashboard