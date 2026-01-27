Autoruit reiniger RM 650, 500ml

Streep- en verblindingsvrije reiniging van autoruiten en spiegels. Verwijdert op betrouwbare wijze insecten, vingerafdrukken en vuil. Met antistatisch effect voor langer schoon resultaat.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (ml) 500
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 8
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Toepassingen
  • Voorruiten
  • ramen en glasoppervlakken