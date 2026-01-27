Autoruit reiniger RM 650, 500ml
Streep- en verblindingsvrije reiniging van autoruiten en spiegels. Verwijdert op betrouwbare wijze insecten, vingerafdrukken en vuil. Met antistatisch effect voor langer schoon resultaat.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Verpakkingsgrootte (ml)
|500
|Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s))
|8
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,6
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 250
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
- Voorruiten
- ramen en glasoppervlakken