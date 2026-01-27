Cockpitspray matte finish RM 652, 500ml

Diepe reiniging en bescherming voor alle oppervlakken van kunststof en rubber. Laat zijdematte oppervlakken achter die er zo goed als nieuw uitzien, aangenaam aanvoelen en water- en vuilafstotend zijn.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (ml) 500
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 8
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Toepassingen
  • Dashboard
  • Kunststof panelen