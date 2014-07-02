Mini lancia Vario Power 360° VP 180

Regola la pressione del getto e la posizione con la semplice torsione dell'accessorio. Ottima per le aree difficili da raggiungere e strette. Per idropulitrici Home&Garden.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Aggiornamenti continui
  • Pressione regolabile a seconda dell'obiettivo di pulizia
Risparmio di tempo
  • Non è necessario cambiare la lancia.
Giunto flessibile
  • Giunto regolabile a 360°
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,2
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,2
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Aree di applicazione
  • Aree difficili da raggiungere.
  • Pulizia dei cerchioni dell'auto.
  • Vasi per fiori
  • Bidoni della spazzatura