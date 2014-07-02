Spazzola power WB 150

La spazzola elettrica WB 150 è ideale per la pulizia di superfici delicate. L'efficace combinazione di alta pressione e pressione manuale consente di risparmiare energia, acqua e tempo.

Forte e delicata, per risultati di pulizia ottimali su superfici come ad esempio veicoli, vetri, serre, garage, mobili da giardino, tapparelle e imposte. Grazie alla combinazione di alta pressione e pressione manuale, lavorando con questa spazzola è possibile ottenere un notevole risparmio di energia, acqua e fino al 30% del tempo. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici Kärcher da K 2 a K 7.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Combinazione di getto ad alta pressione e pressione manuale della spazzola
  • Risparmia il 30% di tempo, energia e acqua
Design compatto
  • Ideale per la pulizia di piccole aree o in punti difficili da raggiungere
Ugello a getto piatto rotante
  • Prestazioni di pulizia migliorate
Copertina
  • Pulizia senza schizzi
Testina morbida
  • Pulisce delicatamente le superfici sensibili
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,7
Peso con imballo (kg) 1
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 392 x 222 x 211
Aree di applicazione
  • Veicoli
  • Mobili da giardino/terrazzo/balcone
  • Per la pulizia delle moto e degli scooter.
  • Porte del garage
  • Serre
  • Finestre e superfici vetrate
  • Tende/tapparelle
  • Mobile homes
  • Giocattoli da giardino
