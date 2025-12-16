Raccordo universale 1/2"- 5/8"- 3/4" Plus Aquastop

Raccordo universale Plus con Aqua Stop e impugnature incassate in plastica morbida per un uso confortevole. Compatibile con tutti i sistemi a scatto.

Raccordo universale 1/2"- 5/8"- 3/4" Plus Aquastop: compatibile con tutti i tubi per l'irrigazione, rivestimento in gomma per una presa più confortevole. Con dispositivo Aquastop.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Aquastop
  • Per staccare gli accesori dal tubo in sicurezza anche con l'acqua aperta
Impugnatura in plastica morbida
  • Maneggevole
Sistema a click
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Diametro 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Colore Giallo
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,1
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 70 x 42 x 42
Raccordo universale 1/2"- 5/8"- 3/4" Plus Aquastop
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo