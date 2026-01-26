Lancia telescopica TLA4
La lancia telescopica raggiunge facilmente punti fino a 3,7m di altezza e, grazie al suo giunto regolabile fino a 180°, permette di raggiungere facilmente superfici fino a 5m.
Con la lancia telescopica, estendibile da 1,2m a 3,7m, si possono pulire rapidamente e senza sforzo anche le aree difficilmente accessibili, come le facciate o le vetrate ad altezza elevata. La giuntura rutoabile fino a 180° gradi rende possibile anche la pulizia di verande e tetti inclinati. Si aziona con la semplice pressione di un pulsante e permette di raggiungere superfici fino a 5m di altezza. L'attacco a tutte le pistole Full Control Plus e Smart Control è molto facile e la pressione può essere controllata comodamente, direttamente dalla pistola (o dall'applicazione su smartphone per le idropulitrici Smart Control).
Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Cerniera regolabilePossibilità di applicazione flessibile.
Comodo telescopioI tubi possono essere estratti facilmente e comodamente premendo un pulsante.
Montaggio semplice della pistola ad alta pressioneLa pistola ad alta pressione esistente può essere facilmente fissata al supporto previsto.
Raccordo a baionetta
- Pratico collegamento di tutti gli accessori Kärcher.
Specifiche
Dati tecnici
|Colore
|nero
|Peso (kg)
|2,8
|Peso con imballo (kg)
|3,7
|Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm)
|3780 x 120 x 233
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact Car & Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal
- K 3
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Black
- K 4 Black Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Universal Edition
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Black
- K 5 Black T5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Universal Edition WB
- K 5 WCM
- K 6 Black
- K 6 Black T5
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Pro Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
Prodotti fuori catalogo
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- Idropulitrice K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Kit Casa
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Casa
- K 4 Full Control Premium Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Casa
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 5
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact Kit Casa & Auto
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Premium + Kit Casa
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Casa
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 Universal Motor
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5+ Kit Casa
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus (2,5kW)
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium (2,5 kW)
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Standard
- Special edition: K 2 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 3 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 7 Smart Control + Aspiratore solidi liquidi WD 2
Aree di applicazione
- Facciata
- Serre
- Pulizia di tetti e tettoie
