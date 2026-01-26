Con la lancia telescopica, estendibile da 1,2m a 3,7m, si possono pulire rapidamente e senza sforzo anche le aree difficilmente accessibili, come le facciate o le vetrate ad altezza elevata. La giuntura rutoabile fino a 180° gradi rende possibile anche la pulizia di verande e tetti inclinati. Si aziona con la semplice pressione di un pulsante e permette di raggiungere superfici fino a 5m di altezza. L'attacco a tutte le pistole Full Control Plus e Smart Control è molto facile e la pressione può essere controllata comodamente, direttamente dalla pistola (o dall'applicazione su smartphone per le idropulitrici Smart Control).