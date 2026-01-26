Lancia telescopica TLA4

La lancia telescopica raggiunge facilmente punti fino a 3,7m di altezza e, grazie al suo giunto regolabile fino a 180°, permette di raggiungere facilmente superfici fino a 5m.

Con la lancia telescopica, estendibile da 1,2m a 3,7m, si possono pulire rapidamente e senza sforzo anche le aree difficilmente accessibili, come le facciate o le vetrate ad altezza elevata. La giuntura rutoabile fino a 180° gradi rende possibile anche la pulizia di verande e tetti inclinati. Si aziona con la semplice pressione di un pulsante e permette di raggiungere superfici fino a 5m di altezza. L'attacco a tutte le pistole Full Control Plus e Smart Control è molto facile e la pressione può essere controllata comodamente, direttamente dalla pistola (o dall'applicazione su smartphone per le idropulitrici Smart Control).

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Lancia telescopica TLA4: Cerniera regolabile
Cerniera regolabile
Possibilità di applicazione flessibile.
Lancia telescopica TLA4: Comodo telescopio
Comodo telescopio
I tubi possono essere estratti facilmente e comodamente premendo un pulsante.
Lancia telescopica TLA4: Montaggio semplice della pistola ad alta pressione
Montaggio semplice della pistola ad alta pressione
La pistola ad alta pressione esistente può essere facilmente fissata al supporto previsto.
Raccordo a baionetta
  • Pratico collegamento di tutti gli accessori Kärcher.
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Colore nero
Peso (kg) 2,8
Peso con imballo (kg) 3,7
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 3780 x 120 x 233
Aree di applicazione
  • Facciata
  • Serre
  • Pulizia di tetti e tettoie
Accessori
RICAMBI Lancia telescopica TLA4

Trova ricambi e schemi per la tua attrezzatura per la pulizia Kärcher. Seleziona "Trova ricambi" per iniziare la ricerca o contatta un rivenditore autorizzato Kärcher.