Shampoo auto 3-in-1 che grazie alla sua speciale formula elimina lo sporco ostinato, asciuga rapidamente e fa brillare la carrozzeria. Pulisce a fondo ma delicatamente.

Dimensioni della confezione (l) 1
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 6
Peso (kg) 1
Peso con imballo (kg) 1,2
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Prodotto
  • Detergente universale potente e delicato
  • Da usare nei punti più delicati di auto e moto
  • Da usare con le idropulitrici Kärcher per lavare velocemente ed accuratamente il veicolo.
  • Formula ad asciugatura rapida: non lascia aloni e non serve il passaggio manuale per lucidare la carrozzeria
  • Formula ultra Gloss per una carrozzeria brillante
  • Il sistema Plug 'n' clean è il metodo più facile per applicare i detergenti con una idropulitrice Kärcher
  • detergente pronto all'uso
  • Il corpo della bottiglia è realizzato al 100% in plastica riciclata
  • Prodotto in Germania
Attenzione
Scheda di sicurezza prevista come da normative europee
  • P102 Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini.
  • EUH 210 Scheda dati di sicurezza disponibile su richiesta.
