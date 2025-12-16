Tubo PrimoFlex® 3/4" - 25 m

Tubo PrimoFlex (3/4") 25 m. Resistente alla pressione. Pressione di scoppio: 24 bar. Ampia sopportazione delle temperature: da -20 fino a 65° C.

PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (3/4") 25 m. Resistente alla pressione. Pressione di scoppio: 24 bar. Ampia sopportazione delle temperature: da -20 fino a 65° C.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
12 anni di garanzia
  • Durevolezza garantita
3 strati
  • Non si attorciglia
Resiste fino a 24 bar
  • Resistente e durevole
Tubo da giardino rinforzato resistente alla pressione
  • Maneggevole
Resistenza alle alte temperature da 0 a +40 °C
  • Resistente e durevole
Senza cadmio, bario e piombo
  • Non è dannoso né per la salute né per l'ambiente
Lo strato intermedio respinge i raggi solari ed evita la formazione di alghe
  • Durevolezza garantita
Tubo da giardino di qualità senza ftalati (<0,1%)
  • Non è dannoso né per la salute né per l'ambiente
Strato esterno anti-UV, resistente alle intemperie
  • Resistente e durevole
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Diametro 3/4″
Lunghezza del tubo (m) 25
Colore Giallo
Peso (kg) 5,4
Peso con imballo (kg) 5,4
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 380 x 380 x 155
