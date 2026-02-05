Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger

Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), G3/4-Hahnanschluss, 1 × Schlauchkupplung und 1 × Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop.

Das Schlauchset eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das Set besteht aus 10 Meter PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), einem G3/4-Hahnanschluss, einer Schlauchkupplung sowie einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop. Der 3-lagige Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Die Kärcher Gartenschläuche sind äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Kärcher gewährt 12 Jahre Garantie auf den PrimoFlex®-Schlauch.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Gartenschlauchset zur Wasserversorgung
  • Alle Zubehöre für den Anschluss eines Hochdruckreinigers enthalten.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Durchmesser 1/2″
Schlauchlänge (m) 10
Farbe Gelb
Gewicht (kg) 1,2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 280 x 280 x 65

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 1 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G3/4-Hahnanschluss
Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Wasserversorgung von Geräten
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Pflanzenbewässerung