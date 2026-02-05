Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger
Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), G3/4-Hahnanschluss, 1 × Schlauchkupplung und 1 × Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop.
Das Schlauchset eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das Set besteht aus 10 Meter PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), einem G3/4-Hahnanschluss, einer Schlauchkupplung sowie einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop. Der 3-lagige Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Die Kärcher Gartenschläuche sind äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Kärcher gewährt 12 Jahre Garantie auf den PrimoFlex®-Schlauch.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Gartenschlauchset zur Wasserversorgung
- Alle Zubehöre für den Anschluss eines Hochdruckreinigers enthalten.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Durchmesser
|1/2″
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|10
|Farbe
|Gelb
|Gewicht (kg)
|1,2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1,3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 65
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 1 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G3/4-Hahnanschluss
Kompatible Geräte
- HR 2.10 Set
- HR 3
- HR 3.20 Set
- HR 4
- HT 2
- HT 3
- HT 3.20 Set
- HT 4
- HT 4.20 Set
- HT 5 M
- HT 5.20 M Set
- HT 6 M
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
- Schlauchhalter
- Schlauchhalter Plus
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- BP 1 Barrel Set
- Bewässerungsautomat WT 4
- Bewässerungsuhr WT 2
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- Giessstab
- Impuls-, Kreis- und Sektorenregner PS 300
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2.00 plus
- K 2.01
- K 2.02
- K 2.03 plus
- K 2.06 plus
- K 2.08 D plus
- K 2.08 M T 50
- K 2.08 plus Test AH
- K 2.100
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.15
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.20 M
- K 2.200 WB Balcony
- K 2.21 M T 50
- K 2.300 PL
- K 2.300 T 50
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.36 M
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.38 D plus
- K 2.38 M
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M T 50
- K 2.40 D plus
- K 2.40 MD PL
- K 2.400 T 50
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.87 plus
- K 2.89
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.94 MD
- K 2.97 M
- K 2.98 M T 50
- K 2.99 M plus
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 MD
- K 205 M
- K 205 plus
- K 207
- K 210 plus
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.200
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T250
- K 3.530 T250
- K 3.550
- K 3.610 T250 *EU
- K 3.65 MD
- K 3.65 MD T 250
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD T250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.84 M plus
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.90 M PL
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 M WRC
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.97 M plus
- K 3.97M
- K 3.98 M T 100
- K 3.99 M plus
- K 3.99 M plus T 100
- K 300M-PL-HORNBACH
- K 330 M
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4.00 EcoSilent
- K 4.20 M T250
- K 4.200
- K 4.500 M PL Walz
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.650 Jubilee T 250
- K 4.650 KTM Special Edition
- K 4.68 MD
- K 4.68 MD Alubest
- K 4.800 T250 eco!ogic
- K 4.86M Plus
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.89 M
- K 4.900 M T300
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 4.98 MD T 300
- K 4.99 M T 250
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 444M-PLUS-EXKL
- K 490 M plus
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5.20 M plus
- K 5.20 T 100
- K 5.200 Silver
- K 5.200 T400
- K 5.520 T250
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.600 T 250
- K 5.660 T400 *EU
- K 5.68 MD
- K 5.70 MD T 250
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T 250
- K 5.700 T300
- K 5.80 M T 200
- K 5.80 M plus
- K 5.800 T250 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.91 MD
- K 5.91 MD T 200
- K 5000M-PLUS-OBI
- K 505 M plus
- K 6.200 T400
- K 6.250 JUBILEE T400
- K 6.300
- K 6.460 T 400
- K 6.550 T 300
- K 6.560
- K 6.600
- K 6.610 T 300
- K 6.70 M PL
- K 6.750
- K 6.80 M T 250
- K 6.800 T300 eco!ogic
- K 6.91 MD
- K 6.91 MD T 300
- K 620 M
- K 620 M plus
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 M (inaktiv)
- K 7.20 MD T 300 (inaktiv)
- K 7.200 T400
- K 7.21 MX
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.650
- K 7.650 T400
- K 7.700
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 T400 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 MD
- K 7.91 MD
- K 7.91 MD T 300
- K DTM-RACING
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- Kreisregner RS 120/2
- Kreisregner RS 130/3
- Multifunktions- und Flächenregner MS 100, 6-fach
- Multifunktions-Spritzpistole
- Rechteckregner OS 3.220
- Regulierspritze
- Schlauchwagen HT 3.400
- Spritze
- Spritzpistole
- Sprühregner CS 90 Spike
- Sprühregner CS 90 Vario
Anwendungsgebiete
- Wasserversorgung von Geräten
- Gartenbewässerung
- Pflanzenbewässerung