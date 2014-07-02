Zweiradreiniger RM 44 G, 500ml

Reinigt Motorräder, Fahrräder oder Motorroller schonend und entfernt hochwirksam Schlamm, Straßenschmutz, Reifenabrieb und ölhaltige Verschmutzungen. Inkl. Gelformel für perfekte Haftung.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht (kg) 0,6
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,7
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Eigenschaften
  • Verbesserte Power-Formel – besonders stark selbst gegen hartnäckigen Bremsstaub
  • Gelformel sorgt mit perfekter Haftung für eine einfache Anwendung
  • Ready-to-use-Reinigungsmittel (RTU)
  • Der Flaschenkörper besteht zu 100 % aus recyceltem Kunststoff
  • Made in Germany
Warnhinweise
Warnhinweise und Sicherheitsratschläge nach EG Richtlinien
  • Signalwort Gefahr
  • P101 Ist ärztlicher Rat erforderlich, Verpackung oder Kennzeichnungsetikett bereithalten.
  • P102 Darf nicht in die Hände von Kindern gelangen.
  • H318 Verursacht schwere Augenschäden.
  • P103 Vor Gebrauch Kennzeichnungsetikett lesen.
  • P280i Augenschutz/Gesichtsschutz tragen.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 BEI KONTAKT MIT DEN AUGEN: Einige Minuten lang behutsam mit Wasser spülen. Eventuell vorhandene Kontaktlinsen nach Möglichkeit entfernen. Weiter spülen.
  • P310 Sofort GIFTINFORMATIONSZENTRUM/Arzt anrufen.
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Motorräder und -roller
  • Fahrräder
