Detergente per legno 3 in 1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 612, 1l

Detergente per legno con formula 3-in-1: rimuove lo sporco e protegge dai raggi UV in un solo passaggio. Può essere utilizzato su tutte le superfici in legno trattato per esterni.

Detergente per legno con formula 3-in-1 unica che offre eccezionali performance di pulizia grazie alla formula per la rimozione dello sporco e all'intensa protezione dai raggi UV: efficienza e protezione in un solo passaggio. Può essere utilizzato su tutte le superfici in legno trattato per esterni.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (l) 1
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 6
Peso (kg) 1
Peso con imballo (kg) 1,2
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
  • Superfici di legno
  • Case di legno