Detergente per vetri e verande 3-in-1 - Tappo adatto al sistema Plug n'Clean RM 627, 1l

Pulizia duratura senza gocce o striature, particolarmente adatto per finestre grandi e difficili da raggiungere. Con formula protettiva per mantenere le superfici pulite più a lungo.

Risparmia tempo e fatica: il detergente per vetri 3-in-1 garantisce pulizia duratura senza gocce o striature ed è particolarmente adatto per finestre grandi e difficili da raggiungere. Con formula protettiva per mantenere le superfici più pulite più a lungo.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (l) 1
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 6
Peso con imballo (kg) 1,1
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Prodotto
  • Lucidatura senza sfregamento di superfici vetrate
  • Risparmio di tempo fino al 30%
  • Il corpo della bottiglia è realizzato al 100% in plastica riciclata
  • Prodotto in Germania
Attenzione
Scheda di sicurezza prevista come da normative europee
  • P102 Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini.
  • EUH 210 Scheda dati di sicurezza disponibile su richiesta.
Aree di applicazione
  • Superfici di vetro grandi e difficili da raggiungere
  • Serre