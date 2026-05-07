Natürliches Autoshampoo RM 610N, 1l

Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N reinigt Fahrzeuge effizient und materialverträglich mit 98 % naturbasierten und verantwortungsbewusst ausgewählten Inhaltsstoffen.

Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N bietet eine naturbasierte Lösung für die Fahrzeugreinigung. Die enthaltenen Tenside sind aus nachwachsendem pflanzlichen Ursprung. Bewusst wurde auf zugesetzte Farbstoffe, Phosphate und mineralölbasierte Tenside verzichtet, um eine kennzeichnungsfreie und somit besonders material- und anwenderfreundliche Rezeptur zu gewährleisten. Dieses 2-in-1-Produkt reinigt und pflegt gleichzeitig. Es entfernt zuverlässig typische Straßenverschmutzungen und hinterlässt dank Reiswachs einen schönen Glanz. Der dezente Lavendelduft sorgt zudem für ein angenehmes Reinigungserlebnis. Das Autoshampoo garantiert die bewährte Kärcher Reinigungsleistung für eine Vielzahl von Fahrzeugen, einschließlich Autos, Wohnmobilen, Motorrädern, Booten und Fahrrädern. Für eine komfortable Anwendung ist das RM 610N perfekt zur direkten Nutzung mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern geeignet und bildet bei Einsatz einer Schaumdüse einen leichten, schönen Schaum. Eine manuelle Anwendung ist ebenfalls möglich.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 1
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 6
Gewicht (kg) 1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Natürliches Autoshampoo RM 610N, 1l
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