Natürliches Autoshampoo RM 610N, 1l
Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N reinigt Fahrzeuge effizient und materialverträglich mit 98 % naturbasierten und verantwortungsbewusst ausgewählten Inhaltsstoffen.
Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N bietet eine naturbasierte Lösung für die Fahrzeugreinigung. Die enthaltenen Tenside sind aus nachwachsendem pflanzlichen Ursprung. Bewusst wurde auf zugesetzte Farbstoffe, Phosphate und mineralölbasierte Tenside verzichtet, um eine kennzeichnungsfreie und somit besonders material- und anwenderfreundliche Rezeptur zu gewährleisten. Dieses 2-in-1-Produkt reinigt und pflegt gleichzeitig. Es entfernt zuverlässig typische Straßenverschmutzungen und hinterlässt dank Reiswachs einen schönen Glanz. Der dezente Lavendelduft sorgt zudem für ein angenehmes Reinigungserlebnis. Das Autoshampoo garantiert die bewährte Kärcher Reinigungsleistung für eine Vielzahl von Fahrzeugen, einschließlich Autos, Wohnmobilen, Motorrädern, Booten und Fahrrädern. Für eine komfortable Anwendung ist das RM 610N perfekt zur direkten Nutzung mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern geeignet und bildet bei Einsatz einer Schaumdüse einen leichten, schönen Schaum. Eine manuelle Anwendung ist ebenfalls möglich.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Gebindegröße (l)
|1
|Verpackungseinheit (Stück)
|6
|Gewicht (kg)
|1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1,2
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- OC 3 Foldable
- OC 4
- OC 4 + Adventure Kit
- OC 4 + Bike Kit
- OC 4 + Pet Kit
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
- OC 7-18 Handheld
- OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set
- OC Handheld Compact
- OC Handheld Compact Adventure
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2.00 plus
- K 2.01
- K 2.02
- K 2.03 plus
- K 2.06 plus
- K 2.08 D plus
- K 2.08 M T 50
- K 2.08 plus Test AH
- K 2.100
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.15
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.20 M
- K 2.200 WB Balcony
- K 2.21 M T 50
- K 2.300 PL
- K 2.300 T 50
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.36 M
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.38 D plus
- K 2.38 M
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M T 50
- K 2.40 D plus
- K 2.40 MD PL
- K 2.400 T 50
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.87 plus
- K 2.89
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.94 MD
- K 2.97 M
- K 2.98 M T 50
- K 2.99 M plus
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 MD
- K 205 M
- K 205 plus
- K 207
- K 210 plus
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.200
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T250
- K 3.530 T250
- K 3.550
- K 3.610 T250 *EU
- K 3.65 MD
- K 3.65 MD T 250
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD T250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.84 M plus
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.90 M PL
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 M WRC
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.97 M plus
- K 3.97M
- K 3.98 M T 100
- K 3.99 M plus
- K 3.99 M plus T 100
- K 300M-PL-HORNBACH
- K 330 M
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4.00 EcoSilent
- K 4.20 M T250
- K 4.200
- K 4.500 M PL Walz
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.650 Jubilee T 250
- K 4.650 KTM Special Edition
- K 4.68 MD
- K 4.68 MD Alubest
- K 4.800 T250 eco!ogic
- K 4.86M Plus
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.89 M
- K 4.900 M T300
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 4.98 MD T 300
- K 4.99 M T 250
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 444M-PLUS-EXKL
- K 490 M plus
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5.20 M plus
- K 5.20 T 100
- K 5.200 Silver
- K 5.200 T400
- K 5.520 T250
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.600 T 250
- K 5.660 T400 *EU
- K 5.68 MD
- K 5.70 MD T 250
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T 250
- K 5.700 T300
- K 5.80 M T 200
- K 5.80 M plus
- K 5.800 T250 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.91 MD
- K 5.91 MD T 200
- K 5000M-PLUS-OBI
- K 505 M plus
- K 6.200 T400
- K 6.250 JUBILEE T400
- K 6.300
- K 6.460 T 400
- K 6.550 T 300
- K 6.560
- K 6.600
- K 6.610 T 300
- K 6.70 M PL
- K 6.750
- K 6.80 M T 250
- K 6.800 T300 eco!ogic
- K 6.91 MD
- K 6.91 MD T 300
- K 620 M
- K 620 M plus
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 M (inaktiv)
- K 7.20 MD T 300 (inaktiv)
- K 7.200 T400
- K 7.21 MX
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.650
- K 7.650 T400
- K 7.700
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 T400 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 MD
- K 7.91 MD
- K 7.91 MD T 300
- K DTM-RACING
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 5 Battery
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- OC 3
- OC 3 Adventure Box
- OC 3 Bike Box
- OC 3 Pet Box
Anwendungsgebiete
- Fahrzeuge