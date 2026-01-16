Steen- en gevelreiniger RM 623, 5l

De krachtige reiniger verwijdert moeiteloos olie, vet, roet, stof en emissieverontreinigingen van stenen en aluminium gevels, stenen muren, terrassen en andere stenen oppervlakken.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 5
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 5,4
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Toepassingen
  • Terrassen
  • Aluminium gevels
  • Stenen oppervlakken
  • Tuinmuurtjes en stenen muurtjes
