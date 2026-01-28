Toujours parfaitement rangé : ce dévidoir élégant s'installe sur le mur pour un encombrement minimal et se raccorde au robinet à l'aide d'un flexible de raccordement. Grâce au support mural, le dévidoir est orientable à plus de 180° et atteint ainsi facilement tous les recoins du jardin. Le tuyau d'arrosage se déroule aisément jusqu'à une longueur maximale de 15 mètres. Des crans d'arrêt correspondants sont prévus à cet effet : le tuyau se bloque de façon entièrement automatique par petits intervalles. Il suffit de tirer légèrement sur l'extrémité du tuyau pour le débloquer puis il est rappelé automatiquement et de manière contrôlée, sans pliures ni nœuds. Le système de montage FlexChange innovant permet de retirer le dévidoir du support mural sans aucun outil. Il sert à un rangement facile en hiver ou bien à une utilisation flexible entre le support mural et le pic de fixation disponible comme accessoire en option. Le dévidoir résiste en outre aux UV ainsi qu'au gel et peut par conséquent rester en place toute l'année sur le mur de la maison. En guise d'antivol, un cadenas à câble peut être fixé. Kärcher offre cinq ans de garantie sur le produit.