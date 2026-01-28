HBX 4.20 Automatic
Toujours prêt à l’emploi : le dévidoir garantit un arrosage confortable et flexible. Tuyau de 20 m et système de rappel automatique du flexible – nul besoin de se baisser, ni de se salir les mains ou d’utiliser une manivelle pour l’enrouler.
Toujours parfaitement rangé : ce dévidoir élégant s'installe sur le mur pour un encombrement minimal et se raccorde au robinet à l'aide d'un flexible de raccordement. Grâce au support mural, le dévidoir est orientable à plus de 180° et atteint ainsi facilement tous les recoins du jardin. Le tuyau d'arrosage se déroule aisément jusqu'à une longueur maximale de 20 mètres. Des crans d'arrêt correspondants sont prévus à cet effet : le tuyau se bloque de façon entièrement automatique par petits intervalles. Il suffit de tirer légèrement sur l'extrémité du tuyau pour le débloquer puis il est rappelé automatiquement et de manière contrôlée, sans pliures ni nœuds. Le système de montage FlexChange innovant permet de retirer le dévidoir du support mural sans aucun outil. Il sert à un rangement facile en hiver ou bien à une utilisation flexible entre le support mural et le pic de fixation disponible comme accessoire en option. Le dévidoir résiste en outre aux UV ainsi qu'au gel et peut par conséquent rester en place toute l'année sur le mur de la maison. En guise d'antivol, un cadenas à câble peut être fixé. Kärcher offre cinq ans de garantie sur le produit.
Caractéristiques et avantages
FlexChangeSans vis, sans outil, sans stress : grâce au système unique, FlexChange de Kärcher, le dévidoir peut être retiré en quelques secondes du support mural ou du pic de fixation (par ex. pour l’hiver).
Porte-pistolet pratiqueLes pistolets et les lances d’arrosage peuvent être aisément accrochés au support mural et rangés confortablement.
Potence avec système de rappel de flexibleIl suffit de tirer d’un coup sec sur l’extrémité du tuyau pour qu’il s’enroule de lui-même grâce au système de rappel automatique du tuyau. Confort maximal sans nœuds, sans manivelle, sans se salir les mains.
Sortie de tuyau au bas du dévidoir
- Pour une meilleure protection contre les intempéries et une durée de vie plus longue.
Dévidoir mural pivotant à 180°
- Lorsqu’il est monté sur le support mural, le dévidoir peut pivoter sur 180°. Ceci permet une liberté de mouvement maximale pour l’arrosage du jardin sans risque de plier le tuyau.
Support mural robuste et amovible
- L’utilisation de matériaux robustes à noyau métallique garantit durabilité et stabilité. Particulièrement pratique : comme le support mural est amovible, on ne reste pas accroché.
Frein de flexible intégré
- Le système de rappel automatique est combiné à un frein de flexible pour que le flexible puisse s’enrouler de lui-même lentement et en douceur dans le dévidoir.
Guidage de flexible intégré
- Sans pliage ni enchevêtrement : le flexible s’enroule lentement et en douceur dans le dévidoir.
Poignée de transport ergonomique
- La poignée de transport ergonomique permet de transporter facilement le dévidoir d’une seule main.
Prêt à l'emploi
- Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Longueur de flexible (m)
|20
|Diamètre du flexible (mm)
|11
|Flexible de raccordement (m)
|1,5 (1/2")
|Pression d'éclatement (bar)
|24
|Écart entre les vis pour le montage mural (mm)
|79
|Dimensions de la plaque de fixation (l x H) (mm)
|93 x 100
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|8,7
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|12,4
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|781 x 220 x 541
Inclus dans la livraison
- Raccord de flexible: 2 Pièce(s)
- Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
- Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
- Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
Équipement
- Kit
- Rentrée du tyau automatique
- Guidage du flexible
- Porte-pistolet
- Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
- Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
- Support mural avec vis et chevilles
- Flexible de raccordement PrimoFlex: 1.5 m
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
- PCL 4 - All-round Set *NL
- PCL 6
- PCL 4
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car&Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition *DE
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Pr PC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Pure Home *EU
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Pr SC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Set *BE
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Pr SC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power Set *BE
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Pure Home *EU
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- K 3 Full Control
- K 4 Compact *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
Domaines d'utilisation
- Arrosage du jardin
- Petites et moyennes surfaces