HR 4.30 Set
À la fois support de rangement mural pour le tuyau et station d’arrosage mobile : le kit HR 4.30 avec un tuyau de 30 m, des accessoires et le porte-pistolet inclus, offre les deux fonctions pour un arrosage ultra flexible.
Simplement pratique. Double fonction. Cette station d’arrosage sert à la fois de support de rangement mural pour le tuyau d’arrosage mais aussi de chariot dévidoir pour circuler aisément dans le jardin. Le support mural permet d’avoir toujours les pistolets et les lances d’arrosage à portée de main. La HR 4.30 se retire sans peine de son support et est facile à transporter grâce à la poignée ergonomique. La manivelle qui tourne librement permet d’enrouler le tuyau d’arrosage sans effort et de le ranger soigneusement et de manière ordonnée, sans le plier et sans manipulations fastidieuses. Le produit se distingue en outre par son format compact et une grande stabilité grâce au centre de gravité très bas, ainsi qu’un tuyau d’arrosage de 30 mètres, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage. L’enrouleur de flexible est livré déjà monté et prêt à l’emploi. De plus, l’appareil est protégé contre les UV et le gel, ce qui lui assure une durée de vie prolongée et une robustesse à toute épreuve pour l’usage quotidien. Kärcher propose une garantie de 5 ans.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Fonction 2 en 1 : à la fois enrouleur de flexible et station d’arrosageRangement du tuyau d’arrosage au mur tout comme un usage mobile dans votre jardin.
Porte-pistolet pratiqueLes pistolets et les lances d’arrosage peuvent être aisément accrochés au support mural et rangés confortablement.
Support muralMontage facile et rapide de ce support pratique.
Manivelle repliable
- Rangement compact.
Dimensions compactes
- Peut être rangé facilement
Prêt à l'emploi
- Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
- Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Longueur de flexible (m)
|30
|Capacité du flexible (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Pression d'éclatement (bar)
|24
|Écart entre les vis pour le montage mural (mm)
|160
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Inclus dans la livraison
- Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
- Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
- Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
- Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
- Flexible PrimoFlex 1/2": 30 m
Équipement
- Kit
- Porte-pistolet
- Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
- Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
- Support mural avec vis et chevilles
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
- PCL 4 - All-round Set *NL
- PCL 6
- PCL 4
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car&Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition *DE
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Pr PC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Pure Home *EU
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Pr SC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Set *BE
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Pr SC Home + Rioolset 7.5m + RM 610 Car + WB 60 + FJ 10 C *BE
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power Set *BE
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Pure Home *EU
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- K 3 Full Control
- K 4 Compact *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
Domaines d'utilisation
- Arrosage du jardin
- Petites et moyennes surfaces