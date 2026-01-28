Simplement pratique. Double fonction. Cette station d’arrosage sert à la fois de support de rangement mural pour le tuyau d’arrosage mais aussi de chariot dévidoir pour circuler aisément dans le jardin. Le support mural permet d’avoir toujours les pistolets et les lances d’arrosage à portée de main. La HR 4.30 se retire sans peine de son support et est facile à transporter grâce à la poignée ergonomique. La manivelle qui tourne librement permet d’enrouler le tuyau d’arrosage sans effort et de le ranger soigneusement et de manière ordonnée, sans le plier et sans manipulations fastidieuses. Le produit se distingue en outre par son format compact et une grande stabilité grâce au centre de gravité très bas, ainsi qu’un tuyau d’arrosage de 30 mètres, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage. L’enrouleur de flexible est livré déjà monté et prêt à l’emploi. De plus, l’appareil est protégé contre les UV et le gel, ce qui lui assure une durée de vie prolongée et une robustesse à toute épreuve pour l’usage quotidien. Kärcher propose une garantie de 5 ans.