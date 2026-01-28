HR 4.30 Set

À la fois support de rangement mural pour le tuyau et station d’arrosage mobile : le kit HR 4.30 avec un tuyau de 30 m, des accessoires et le porte-pistolet inclus, offre les deux fonctions pour un arrosage ultra flexible.

Simplement pratique. Double fonction. Cette station d’arrosage sert à la fois de support de rangement mural pour le tuyau d’arrosage mais aussi de chariot dévidoir pour circuler aisément dans le jardin. Le support mural permet d’avoir toujours les pistolets et les lances d’arrosage à portée de main. La HR 4.30 se retire sans peine de son support et est facile à transporter grâce à la poignée ergonomique. La manivelle qui tourne librement permet d’enrouler le tuyau d’arrosage sans effort et de le ranger soigneusement et de manière ordonnée, sans le plier et sans manipulations fastidieuses. Le produit se distingue en outre par son format compact et une grande stabilité grâce au centre de gravité très bas, ainsi qu’un tuyau d’arrosage de 30 mètres, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage. L’enrouleur de flexible est livré déjà monté et prêt à l’emploi. De plus, l’appareil est protégé contre les UV et le gel, ce qui lui assure une durée de vie prolongée et une robustesse à toute épreuve pour l’usage quotidien. Kärcher propose une garantie de 5 ans.

Caractéristiques et avantages
HR 4.30 Set: Fonction 2 en 1 : à la fois enrouleur de flexible et station d’arrosage
Rangement du tuyau d’arrosage au mur tout comme un usage mobile dans votre jardin.
HR 4.30 Set: Porte-pistolet pratique
Les pistolets et les lances d’arrosage peuvent être aisément accrochés au support mural et rangés confortablement.
HR 4.30 Set: Support mural
Montage facile et rapide de ce support pratique.
Manivelle repliable
  • Rangement compact.
Dimensions compactes
  • Peut être rangé facilement
Prêt à l'emploi
  • Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
  • Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur de flexible (m) 30
Capacité du flexible (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Pression d'éclatement (bar) 24
Écart entre les vis pour le montage mural (mm) 160
Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 2
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 6,9
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
  • Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Flexible PrimoFlex 1/2": 30 m

Équipement

  • Kit
  • Porte-pistolet
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
  • Support mural avec vis et chevilles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Arrosage du jardin
  • Petites et moyennes surfaces
