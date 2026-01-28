HT 2.20 Set

Le chariot dévidoir compact et mobile avec un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, un tuyau Kärcher de 20 m, des accessoires d’arrosage et un pistolet ainsi qu’une poignée réglable en hauteur. 

Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. Grâce à la manivelle ergonomique, le tuyau peut être enroulé de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, ainsi qu’une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel. Le kit comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 20 mètres, un pistolet et des accessoires d’arrosage. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Kärcher propose une garantie constructeur de 5 ans. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Grande stabilité et robustesse
Grande stabilité et robustesse
Grâce au pied d’appui extra large et au centre de gravité bas de l’enrouleur de flexible.
Système d'attache rapide de la poignée télescopique
Système d’attache rapide de la poignée télescopique
Rangement compact.
Manivelle repliable
Manivelle repliable
Rangement compact.
Prêt à l'emploi
  • Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
  • Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Arrêt-gouttes
  • Pas d’écoulement d’eau après utilisation.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur de flexible (m) 20
Diamètre du flexible (mm) 13
Capacité du flexible (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Pression d'éclatement (bar) 24
Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 2,8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 7,4
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
  • Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Flexible PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m

Équipement

  • Kit
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Arrosage du jardin
  • Petites et moyennes surfaces
Accessoires