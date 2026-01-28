Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. Grâce à la manivelle ergonomique, le tuyau peut être enroulé de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, ainsi qu’une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel. Le kit comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 20 mètres, un pistolet et des accessoires d’arrosage. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Kärcher propose une garantie constructeur de 5 ans. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté.