SH 5 flexible d'aspiration

Flexible d'aspiration de 5 m, respectueux de l'environnement, pour aspirer l'eau de sources alternatives telles que les collecteurs d'eau de pluie ou les citernes.

Le tuyau d'aspiration de 5 mètres convient à tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 1 à K 7 et permet d'aspirer l'eau à partir de sources alternatives telles que les cuves d'eau ou les citernes. Flexible sans phtalates ni PVC, recyclable à 90 %, dans un conditionnement hautement écologique.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Aspiration facile
  • Aspiration rapide de réserves d'eau ; approvisionnement en eau des nettoyeurs haute pression.
Prise en main confortable
  • Tuyau d'aspiration permettant l'aspiration d'eau de ressources alternatives
Eco-responsable
  • Sans phtalates ni PVC, recyclable à 90 %, dans un conditionnement hautement écologique.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Couleur Blanc
Poids (kg) 0,7
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0,9
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Aspiration d'eau depuis une citerne, d'une source d'eau alternative ect.
Piéces détachées SH 5 flexible d'aspiration

Quel que soit le lieu où vous avez acheté votre appareil Kärcher, vous pouvez contacter tout revendeur Kärcher de votre région en cas de réparation. Vous pouvez également utiliser directement notre service de réparation "MyKärcher". Nous réparons rapidement et à moindre coût dans notre centre de réparation pour un prix fixe.
En outre, vous pouvez également commander votre pièce détachées facilement et de manière pratique dans notre boutique en ligne. Les pièces détachées ne peuvent être remplacées que par des spécialistes. Faites donc également attention aux conditions de garantie.