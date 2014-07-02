SH 5 Aanzuigslang ECO met filter & terugslagklep

Milieuvriendelijke aanzuigslang van 5 meter om water aan te zuigen uit alternatieve bronnen zoals regentonnen en vaten.

De aanzuigslang uit de eco!ogic reeks is geschikt om water op te zuigen uit alternatieve bronnen zoals regentonnen en vaten. De slang bevat geen ftalaten of PVC, is tot 90% recycleerbaar en gebruikt ook een zeer milieuvriendelijke verpakking.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Eenvoudige aanzuiging
  • Zuigt snel water op uit alternatieve bronnen; watertoevoer voor hogedrukreinigers.
Zeer handig
  • Deze handige wateropzuiging zorgt voor een bronnensparend gebruik van alternatieve waterbronnen.
Milieuvriendelijk
  • Bevat geen ftalaten en PVC, tot 90% recycleerbaar en verpakt in een uiterst milieuvriendelijke verpakking.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Wit
Gewicht (kg) 0,7
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,9
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
Toepassingen
  • Oppompen van water uit reservoirs, regentonne, bronnen, …
Onderdelen SH 5 Aanzuigslang ECO met filter & terugslagklep

Ongeacht waar u uw Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kunt u contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in uw regio in geval van reparatie. Als alternatief heeft u de mogelijkheid om onze reparatieservice "MyKärcher" rechtstreeks te gebruiken. Wij repareren snel en kosteneffectief in ons reparatiecentrum voor een vaste prijs. 
Daarnaast kan u ook uw onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op de garantievoorwaarden.