SH 5 Aanzuigslang ECO met filter & terugslagklep
Milieuvriendelijke aanzuigslang van 5 meter om water aan te zuigen uit alternatieve bronnen zoals regentonnen en vaten.
De aanzuigslang uit de eco!ogic reeks is geschikt om water op te zuigen uit alternatieve bronnen zoals regentonnen en vaten. De slang bevat geen ftalaten of PVC, is tot 90% recycleerbaar en gebruikt ook een zeer milieuvriendelijke verpakking.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Eenvoudige aanzuiging
- Zuigt snel water op uit alternatieve bronnen; watertoevoer voor hogedrukreinigers.
Zeer handig
- Deze handige wateropzuiging zorgt voor een bronnensparend gebruik van alternatieve waterbronnen.
Milieuvriendelijk
- Bevat geen ftalaten en PVC, tot 90% recycleerbaar en verpakt in een uiterst milieuvriendelijke verpakking.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|Wit
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,7
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,9
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs *EU
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Full Control HOME
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Promopack
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 5
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control HOME
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Promopack
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Promopack
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
Toepassingen
- Oppompen van water uit reservoirs, regentonne, bronnen, …
Onderdelen SH 5 Aanzuigslang ECO met filter & terugslagklep
Ongeacht waar u uw Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kunt u contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in uw regio in geval van reparatie. Als alternatief heeft u de mogelijkheid om onze reparatieservice "MyKärcher" rechtstreeks te gebruiken. Wij repareren snel en kosteneffectief in ons reparatiecentrum voor een vaste prijs.
Daarnaast kan u ook uw onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op de garantievoorwaarden.