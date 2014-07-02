Ongeacht waar u uw Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kunt u contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in uw regio in geval van reparatie. Als alternatief heeft u de mogelijkheid om onze reparatieservice "MyKärcher" rechtstreeks te gebruiken. Wij repareren snel en kosteneffectief in ons reparatiecentrum voor een vaste prijs.

Daarnaast kan u ook uw onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op de garantievoorwaarden.