HBX 5.30 Automatic

Le dévidoir garantit un arrosage confortable, flexible et sans efforts. Tuyau de 30 m et système de rappel automatique du flexible – nul besoin de se baisser, ni de se salir les mains ou d’utiliser une manivelle pour l’enrouler.

Toujours bien rangé : l’élégant dévidoir s’installe sans encombrer sur le mur et est relié au robinet à l’aide d’un flexible de raccordement. Grâce au support mural, le dévidoir pivote même sur plus de 180° et atteint ainsi aisément tous les recoins du jardin. Le tuyau d’arrosage se déroule aisément jusqu’à une longueur maximale de 30 mètres. Verrouillage par crans d’arrêt : le tuyau se bloque automatiquement à la longueur souhaitée par intervalles courts. Il suffit juste de tirer légèrement sur l’extrémité du tuyau pour débloquer et rembobiner automatiquement le tuyau de façon contrôlée sans le plier ni faire de nœuds. Le dévidoir se distingue en outre par un système de montage innovant, FlexChange, qui permet de permuter aisément le dévidoir entre le support mural et le pic de fixation. Par ailleurs, le support mural amovible possède des zones de rangement spécialement prévues pour les pistolets et accessoires d’arrosage. Également protégé contre les UV et le gel, le dévidoir peut ainsi rester fixé toute l’année sur le mur de la maison. L’équipement peut être protégé contre le vol au moyen d’un cadenas. Kärcher propose une garantie de 5 ans sur le produit.

Caractéristiques et avantages
HBX 5.30 Automatic: FlexChange
FlexChange
Sans vis, sans outil, sans stress : grâce au système unique, FlexChange de Kärcher, le dévidoir peut être retiré en quelques secondes du support mural ou du pic de fixation (par ex. pour l’hiver).
HBX 5.30 Automatic: Porte-pistolet pratique
Porte-pistolet pratique
Les pistolets et les lances d’arrosage peuvent être aisément accrochés au support mural et rangés confortablement.
HBX 5.30 Automatic: Potence avec système de rappel de flexible
Potence avec système de rappel de flexible
Il suffit de tirer d’un coup sec sur l’extrémité du tuyau pour qu’il s’enroule de lui-même grâce au système de rappel automatique du tuyau. Confort maximal sans nœuds, sans manivelle, sans se salir les mains.
Sortie de tuyau au bas du dévidoir
  • Pour une meilleure protection contre les intempéries et une durée de vie plus longue.
Dévidoir mural pivotant à 180°
  • Lorsqu’il est monté sur le support mural, le dévidoir peut pivoter sur 180°. Ceci permet une liberté de mouvement maximale pour l’arrosage du jardin sans risque de plier le tuyau.
Support mural robuste et amovible
  • L’utilisation de matériaux robustes à noyau métallique garantit durabilité et stabilité. Particulièrement pratique : comme le support mural est amovible, on ne reste pas accroché.
Frein de flexible intégré
  • Le système de rappel automatique est combiné à un frein de flexible pour que le flexible puisse s’enrouler de lui-même lentement et en douceur dans le dévidoir. 
Guidage de flexible intégré
  • Sans pliage ni enchevêtrement : le flexible s’enroule lentement et en douceur dans le dévidoir. 
Poignée de transport ergonomique
  • La poignée de transport ergonomique permet de transporter facilement le dévidoir d’une seule main.
Prêt à l'emploi
  • Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur de flexible (m) 30
Diamètre du flexible (mm) 11
Flexible de raccordement (m) 1,5 (1/2")
Pression d'éclatement (bar) 24
Écart entre les vis pour le montage mural (mm) 79
Dimensions de la plaque de fixation (l x H) (mm) 93 x 100
Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 11,8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 15,9
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 810 x 220 x 595

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Raccord de flexible: 2 Pièce(s)
  • Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)

Équipement

  • Kit
  • Rentrée du tyau automatique
  • Guidage du flexible
  • Porte-pistolet
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
  • Support mural avec vis et chevilles
  • Flexible de raccordement PrimoFlex: 1.5 m
HBX 5.30 Automatic
HBX 5.30 Automatic
HBX 5.30 Automatic
HBX 5.30 Automatic
HBX 5.30 Automatic
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Arrosage du jardin
  • Moyennes et grandes surfaces
Accessoires