Toujours bien rangé : l’élégant dévidoir s’installe sans encombrer sur le mur et est relié au robinet à l’aide d’un flexible de raccordement. Grâce au support mural, le dévidoir pivote même sur plus de 180° et atteint ainsi aisément tous les recoins du jardin. Le tuyau d’arrosage se déroule aisément jusqu’à une longueur maximale de 30 mètres. Verrouillage par crans d’arrêt : le tuyau se bloque automatiquement à la longueur souhaitée par intervalles courts. Il suffit juste de tirer légèrement sur l’extrémité du tuyau pour débloquer et rembobiner automatiquement le tuyau de façon contrôlée sans le plier ni faire de nœuds. Le dévidoir se distingue en outre par un système de montage innovant, FlexChange, qui permet de permuter aisément le dévidoir entre le support mural et le pic de fixation. Par ailleurs, le support mural amovible possède des zones de rangement spécialement prévues pour les pistolets et accessoires d’arrosage. Également protégé contre les UV et le gel, le dévidoir peut ainsi rester fixé toute l’année sur le mur de la maison. L’équipement peut être protégé contre le vol au moyen d’un cadenas. Kärcher propose une garantie de 5 ans sur le produit.