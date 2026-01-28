HR 2.10 Set

Kit complet pour faciliter l’arrosage et ranger le tuyau sans encombrer. L’équipement est fourni prêt à l’emploi avec un tuyau d’arrosage de 10 m, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage.

Mobile et compacte : la station d’arrosage facilite l’arrosage et permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer. Le kit complet comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 10 mètres, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage. La manivelle qui tourne librement permet d’enrouler le tuyau d’arrosage sans effort et de le ranger soigneusement et de manière ordonnée, sans le plier et sans manipulations fastidieuses. Le produit se distingue en outre par son format compact, sa poignée ergonomique facilitant le transport et une grande stabilité grâce au centre de gravité très bas. Il résiste en outre parfaitement aux UV et au gel. Les rangements de tuyau Kärcher se distinguent par leur grande robustesse et leur durée de vie, et sont couverts pendant 5 ans par la garantie constructeur. La station d’arrosage est livrée déjà assemblée.

Caractéristiques et avantages
Manivelle repliable
  • Rangement compact.
Dimensions compactes
  • Peut être rangé facilement
Prêt à l'emploi
  • Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
  • Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur de flexible (m) 10
Diamètre du flexible (mm) 13
Capacité du flexible (m) max. 30 (1/2") / max. 20 (5/8") / max. 15 (3/4")
Pression d'éclatement (bar) 24
Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 1,8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 4
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 300 x 475 x 350

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
  • Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Flexible PrimoFlex 1/2": 10 m

Équipement

  • Kit
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Arrosage du jardin
  • Petites et moyennes surfaces
