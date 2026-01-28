Mobile et compacte : la station d’arrosage facilite l’arrosage et permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer. Le kit complet comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 10 mètres, des raccords, un adaptateur pour robinet et un pistolet d’arrosage. La manivelle qui tourne librement permet d’enrouler le tuyau d’arrosage sans effort et de le ranger soigneusement et de manière ordonnée, sans le plier et sans manipulations fastidieuses. Le produit se distingue en outre par son format compact, sa poignée ergonomique facilitant le transport et une grande stabilité grâce au centre de gravité très bas. Il résiste en outre parfaitement aux UV et au gel. Les rangements de tuyau Kärcher se distinguent par leur grande robustesse et leur durée de vie, et sont couverts pendant 5 ans par la garantie constructeur. La station d’arrosage est livrée déjà assemblée.