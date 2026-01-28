HT 4.20 Set
Le kit du chariot dévidoir mobile convainc par son pied d’appui extra large, un guidage précis du flexible, une poignée réglable en hauteur et est livré prêt à l’emploi, avec un tuyau de 20 mètres et des accessoires inclus.
Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. La manivelle ergonomique et le système de guidage stable permettent d’enrouler le tuyau sans effort et de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, ainsi qu’une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Cette dernière fonctionnalité permet avant tout un rangement peu encombrant. Fourni avec un tuyau de 20 mètres et des accessoires tels que les raccords, l’adaptateur pour robinet et le pistolet d’arrosage Kärcher, le chariot dévidoir est prêt à l’emploi. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté. Les rangements de tuyau Kärcher se distinguent par leur grande robustesse et leur durée de vie, et sont couverts pendant 5 ans par la garantie constructeur.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Grande stabilité et robustesseGrâce au pied d’appui extra large et au centre de gravité bas de l’enrouleur de flexible.
Guidage du flexiblePour un enroulement et un déroulement facile du flexible
Système d’attache rapide de la poignée télescopiqueRangement compact.
Antidérapant, et poigngée ergonomique
- Poignée confortable pour une opération facile
Manivelle repliable
- Rangement compact.
Prêt à l'emploi
- Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
- Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Arrêt-gouttes
- Pas d’écoulement d’eau après utilisation.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Longueur de flexible (m)
|20
|Diamètre du flexible (mm)
|13
|Capacité du flexible (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Pression d'éclatement (bar)
|45
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|3,5
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|8,7
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Inclus dans la livraison
- Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
- Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
- Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
- Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
- Flexible Performance Plus 1/2": 20 m
Équipement
- Kit
- Guidage du flexible
- Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
- Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
Domaines d'utilisation
- Arrosage du jardin
- Moyennes et grandes surfaces