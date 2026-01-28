Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. L’enrouleur en métal robuste est prévu pour supporter les sollicitations les plus extrêmes du jardin. La manivelle ergonomique et le système de guidage stable permettent d’enrouler le tuyau sans effort et de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, ainsi qu’une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Cette dernière fonctionnalité permet avant tout un rangement peu encombrant. L’équipement est fourni avec ses accessoires, comme le tuyau d’arrosage, les raccords, l’adaptateur pour robinet et le pistolet, ce qui le rend prêt à l’emploi. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté. Les rangements de tuyau Kärcher se distinguent par leur grande robustesse et leur durée de vie, et sont couverts pendant 5 ans par la garantie constructeur.