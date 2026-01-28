HT 5.20 M Set

Le chariot dévidoir se distingue par un enrouleur en métal robuste, un large pied d’appui extrêmement stable, un tuyau de 20 mètres, et est livré prêt à l’emploi avec des accessoires d’arrosage inclus.

Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. L’enrouleur en métal robuste est prévu pour supporter les sollicitations les plus extrêmes du jardin. La manivelle ergonomique et le système de guidage stable permettent d’enrouler le tuyau sans effort et de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, ainsi qu’une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Cette dernière fonctionnalité permet avant tout un rangement peu encombrant. L’équipement est fourni avec ses accessoires, comme le tuyau d’arrosage, les raccords, l’adaptateur pour robinet et le pistolet, ce qui le rend prêt à l’emploi. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté. Les rangements de tuyau Kärcher se distinguent par leur grande robustesse et leur durée de vie, et sont couverts pendant 5 ans par la garantie constructeur.

Caractéristiques et avantages
HT 5.20 M Set: Grande stabilité et robustesse
Grâce au pied d’appui extra large et au centre de gravité bas de l’enrouleur de flexible.
HT 5.20 M Set: Guidage du flexible
Pour un enroulement et un déroulement facile du flexible
HT 5.20 M Set: Enrouleur en métal
Robustesse et durabilité garanties
Système d’attache rapide de la poignée télescopique
  • Rangement compact.
Antidérapant, et poigngée ergonomique
  • Poignée confortable pour une opération facile
Manivelle repliable
  • Rangement compact.
Prêt à l'emploi
  • Accessoires d’arrosage compris dans la livraison.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
  • Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Arrêt-gouttes
  • Pas d’écoulement d’eau après utilisation.
Spécifications

Données techniques

Diamètre du flexible (mm) 13
Capacité du flexible (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Couleur noir
Poids (kg) 2,7
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 9,4
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
  • Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
  • Flexible Performance Plus 1/2": 20 m

Équipement

  • Kit
  • Enrouleur de flexible métalliques
  • Guidage du flexible
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
  • Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
