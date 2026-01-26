Brosse nettoyante haute performance PS 30

La brosse haute performance PS 30 garantit des résultats de nettoyage éclatants sur les surfaces les plus diverses. À cet effet, elle est équipée de 3 buses haute pression qui éliminent même les saletés tenaces. Cela fait de la PS 30 l'alliée optimale pour le nettoyage fiable des espaces de petite et moyenne superficies tels que les escaliers et les bords. Afin d'atteindre les endroits difficiles d'accès, la tête de brosse peut être orientée sur 360°. Toutes les surfaces lisses peuvent être raclées en utilisant la raclette intégrée après le nettoyage. Ainsi, l'eau sale excédentaire est rapidement éliminée et les surfaces redeviennent immédiatement praticables. Cette combinaison du jet haute pression et de la pression de la brosse manuelle surclasse n'importe quelle brosse classique grâce à sa puissance de nettoyage et s'utilise avec tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7.