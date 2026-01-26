Brosse nettoyante haute performance PS 30
Avec ses 3 buses haute pression intégrées, la brosse haute performance PS 30 offre puissance et gain de temps pour l'élimination des saletés tenaces des surfaces les plus diverses. Idéale pour les escaliers et les bords. Avec raclette intégrée pour l'élimination de l'eau sale.
La brosse haute performance PS 30 garantit des résultats de nettoyage éclatants sur les surfaces les plus diverses. À cet effet, elle est équipée de 3 buses haute pression qui éliminent même les saletés tenaces. Cela fait de la PS 30 l'alliée optimale pour le nettoyage fiable des espaces de petite et moyenne superficies tels que les escaliers et les bords. Afin d'atteindre les endroits difficiles d'accès, la tête de brosse peut être orientée sur 360°. Toutes les surfaces lisses peuvent être raclées en utilisant la raclette intégrée après le nettoyage. Ainsi, l'eau sale excédentaire est rapidement éliminée et les surfaces redeviennent immédiatement praticables. Cette combinaison du jet haute pression et de la pression de la brosse manuelle surclasse n'importe quelle brosse classique grâce à sa puissance de nettoyage et s'utilise avec tous les nettoyeurs haute pression Kärcher des classes K 2 à K 7.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Trois buses à haute pression intégréesNettoyage puissant à haute pression avec des résultats éclatants.
Raclette intégrée et remplaçableRaclage rapide de l'eau sale à l'aide de la raclette remplaçable.
Tête de brosse orientable sur 360°Permet d'atteindre aisément les endroits difficiles d'accès.
Brosse annulaire
- Protection contre les éclaboussures.
Design compact
- La forme maniable et compacte facilite le nettoyage des recoins et des bords sans éclaboussures.
Nettoyage puissant à l'aide d'un nettoyeur haute pression
- Les saletés tenaces sont éliminées de manière fiable sur diverses surfaces.
Combinaison d'un jet à haute pression et d'une pression de brosse manuelle
- Puissance de nettoyage particulièrement élevée en comparaison avec les brosses classiques.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|0,9
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|744 x 293 x 769
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
- Escaliers
- Terrasses
- Garage
- Murs de jardin et de pierre
- Balcon
- Chemins
- Allées, entrées de garage
Piéces détachées Brosse nettoyante haute performance PS 30
Quel que soit le lieu où vous avez acheté votre appareil Kärcher, vous pouvez contacter tout revendeur Kärcher de votre région en cas de réparation. Vous pouvez également utiliser directement notre service de réparation "MyKärcher". Nous réparons rapidement et à moindre coût dans notre centre de réparation pour un prix fixe.
En outre, vous pouvez également commander votre pièce détachées facilement et de manière pratique dans notre boutique en ligne. Les pièces détachées ne peuvent être remplacées que par des spécialistes. Faites donc également attention aux conditions de garantie.