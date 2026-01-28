Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. Grâce à la manivelle ergonomique, le tuyau peut être enroulé de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel, ainsi qu’un porte-pistolet pratique monté sur la poignée. Le kit intégral comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 20 mètres ainsi qu’un pistolet d’arrosage et des accessoires d’arrosage Kärcher. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Kärcher propose une garantie constructeur de 5 ans. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté.