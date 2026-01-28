HT 3.20 Set
Le chariot dévidoir avec porte-pistolet intégré séduit par son pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, sa poignée réglable en hauteur, son tuyau d’arrosage de 20 m et des accessoires d’arrosage.
Le chariot dévidoir robuste et stable permet de ranger le tuyau d’arrosage sans encombrer et offre une prise en main très confortable. Grâce à la manivelle ergonomique, le tuyau peut être enroulé de manière ordonnée. Le chariot dévidoir se distingue en outre par un pied d’appui extra large pour une stabilité optimale, une excellente résistance aux UV et au gel, ainsi qu’un porte-pistolet pratique monté sur la poignée. Le kit intégral comprend un tuyau d’arrosage de 20 mètres ainsi qu’un pistolet d’arrosage et des accessoires d’arrosage Kärcher. Grâce au système innovant d’attache rapide, la poignée télescopique peut être aisément ajustée à la hauteur appropriée ou complètement escamotée vers le bas. Kärcher propose une garantie constructeur de 5 ans. Le chariot dévidoir est livré entièrement monté.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Grande stabilité et robustesseGrâce au pied d’appui extra large et au centre de gravité bas de l’enrouleur de flexible.
Porte-pistolet pratiqueLes pistolets et les lances d’arrosage peuvent être aisément accrochés au support mural et rangés confortablement.
Système d’attache rapide de la poignée télescopiqueRangement compact.
Antidérapant, et poigngée ergonomique
- Poignée confortable pour une opération facile
Manivelle repliable
- Rangement compact.
Raccord de flexible angulaire
- Empêche que le tuyau d’arrosage ne se torde et se plie pour un débit d’eau maximal.
Arrêt-gouttes
- Pas d’écoulement d’eau après utilisation.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Longueur de flexible (m)
|20
|Diamètre du flexible (mm)
|13
|Capacité du flexible (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Pression d'éclatement (bar)
|24
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|3,2
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|7,9
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Inclus dans la livraison
- Raccord de flexible: 3 Pièce(s)
- Raccord de flexible avec Aqua Stop: 1 Pièce(s)
- Nez de robinet G3/4 avec réducteur G1/2: 1 Pièce(s)
- Lance d’arrosage: 1 Pièce(s)
- Flexible PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Équipement
- Kit
- Porte-pistolet
- Forme d'arrosage: jet conique
- Forme d'arrosage: jet crayon
Vidéos
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
- Arrosage du jardin
- Moyennes et grandes surfaces