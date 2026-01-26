WB 120 roterende wasborstel
Roterende wasborstel met extra opzetstuk voor het reinigen van alle gladde oppervlakken zoals lak, glas en kunststof. Opzetstukken sneller en eenvoudiger wisselen dankzij de geïntegreerde ontgrendelingshendels.
De roterende wasborstel met extra opzetstuk Universal is voorzien van een ontgrendelingshendel om snel en eenvoudig van opzetstuk te wisselen zonder in contact te komen met het vuil. En dankzij de transparante kap heeft u een uitstekend zicht op het schoonmaakwerk. De hogedrukreiniger-borstel is ideaal voor het grondig reinigen van verschillende oppervlakken zoals lak, glas en kunststof. Indien nodig kan er via de hogedrukreiniger ook reinigingsmiddel worden aangebracht. Dankzij de nieuwe aandrijving heeft de WB 120 meer power dan eerdere uitvoeringen - voor efficiënt en grondig reinigen. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klasse K 2 tot K 7. De twee extra opzetstukken Car & Bike en Home & Garden zijn afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar. Ze zijn speciaal afgestemd op gevoelige of robuuste oppervlakken en compatibel met zowel de wasborstel WB 120 als het vorige model de WB 100.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
- Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
- Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
Aanbrengen van reinigingsmiddel met hogedrukreiniger
- Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
- Reinigingservaring dankzij de zichtbare technologie.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
- Snellere aansluiting van alle Kärcher wasborstels aan de tuinslang zonder gebruik van de hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,4
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|309 x 153 x 135
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Toepassingen
- Fietsen
- Veranda's
- Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
- Garagepoort
- Jaloezieën/rolluiken
- Tuinschermen
- Vensterbanken
- Balkonschermen
- Tuin-/terras-/balkonmeubels