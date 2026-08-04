Enrouleur de flexible automatique en plastique avec flexible haute pression, 15 m

Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur (m) 15
Température (°C) max. 155
Pression maximum (bar) 300
Poids avec emballage (kg) 7,1

Inclus dans la livraison

  • Tambour-enrouleur
  • Flexible haute pression
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