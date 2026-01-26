Detergente per vetri auto RM 650, 500ml

Pulizia senza striature e senza riflessi di vetri e specchietti dell'auto. Rimuove in modo affidabile insetti, impronte digitali e sporcizia della strada. Con effetto antistatico per un basso ristagno.

Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Dimensioni della confezione (ml) 500
Confezione da (Pezzo(i)) 8
Peso con imballo (kg) 0,6
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Detergente per vetri auto RM 650, 500ml
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Aree di applicazione
  • Parabrezza
  • Finestre e superfici vetrate