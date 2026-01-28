HR 3

Eén slanghaspel – twee functies: de HR 3 wordt zowel gebruikt voor het opbergen van de slang aan de muur als voor mobiel gebruik in de tuin. Zo ziet flexibel water geven eruit.

Praktische muurbeugel gecombineerd met mobiel gebruik: deze slanghaspel wordt zowel gebruikt voor het opbergen van de slang aan de muur met de meegeleverde muurbeugel als voor mobiel gebruik in de tuin. De HR 3 is eenvoudig uit de houder te halen en is comfortabel te dragen dankzij het ergonomische handvat. Met behulp van de vrijlopende slinger kan de tuinslang moeiteloos worden opgerold en netjes en zorgvuldig worden opgeborgen, zonder knikken of vervelende klitten. Het product scoort ook punten vanwege het compacte ontwerp en de hoge stabiliteit dankzij een laag zwaartepunt. De slanghaspel is volledig gemonteerd en direct klaar voor gebruik. Bovendien is het product UV- en vorstbestendig, waardoor het duurzaam en robuust genoeg is voor dagelijks gebruik. Kärcher biedt 5 jaar garantie na registratie.

Kenmerken en voordelen
HR 3: 2-in-1 functie: wandgemonteerde en mobiele slanghaspel in één
Opbergen van de slang aan de muur en voor mobiel gebruik in je tuin.
HR 3: Wandmontage
Eenvoudige en snelle montage van het praktische opbergmeubel.
HR 3: Opklapbare hendel
Opklapbare hendel
Compacte opberging
Compacte afmetingen
  • Kan eenvoudig worden opgeborgen
Gebruiksklaar
  • Besproeiingsaccessoires inbegrepen in de doos.
Hoekvormige slangaansluiting
  • Voorkomt draaien en knikken van de slang voor maximale waterstroom.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Slang capaciteit (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Boutafstand voor wandmontage (mm) 160
Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 2
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 3,1
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Uitvoering

  • Muurbeugel inclusief schroeven en pluggen
HR 3
Toepassingen
  • Sproeien van de tuin
  • Kleine tot middelgrote oppervlakken
