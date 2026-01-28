Praktische muurbeugel gecombineerd met mobiel gebruik: deze slanghaspel wordt zowel gebruikt voor het opbergen van de slang aan de muur met de meegeleverde muurbeugel als voor mobiel gebruik in de tuin. De HR 3 is eenvoudig uit de houder te halen en is comfortabel te dragen dankzij het ergonomische handvat. Met behulp van de vrijlopende slinger kan de tuinslang moeiteloos worden opgerold en netjes en zorgvuldig worden opgeborgen, zonder knikken of vervelende klitten. Het product scoort ook punten vanwege het compacte ontwerp en de hoge stabiliteit dankzij een laag zwaartepunt. De slanghaspel is volledig gemonteerd en direct klaar voor gebruik. Bovendien is het product UV- en vorstbestendig, waardoor het duurzaam en robuust genoeg is voor dagelijks gebruik. Kärcher biedt 5 jaar garantie na registratie.